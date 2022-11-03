Read full article on original website
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
CNBC
This 28-year-old makes $189,000 a year from 7 income streams: ‘3 businesses you can start today for $50 or less’
In 2018, I started experimenting with side hustles to pay off my $40,000 of debt in credit cards and student loans. Today, I've accomplished that goal — and more. In 2021, I built enough income streams to quit my $98,500-per-year engineering job and work on my businesses full-time. At...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Elon Musk's lawyers say the billionaire's over $50 billion Tesla compensation plan is justified. Musk faces a trial in November over a lawsuit from an investor regarding his 2018 pay package. The pay plan is structured around Tesla's performance goals and includes over 100 million stock options. Elon Musk's lawyers...
I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.
A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
CNBC
This 37-year-old quit her job and now makes $10,000 a month in passive income: 'I wanted to be my own boss'
In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.
I’m a side hustle aficionado – There are at least two jobs that you can do during the nighttime to earn as much as $19
WORKING an additional job for passive income can be tough to schedule, but there are at least two side hustles you can do at night with ease. TikToker and financial influencer Jennifer, who goes by the username jencorrenti on TikTok, recently posted a video revealing two specific jobs that you can do at night after a busy day.
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Billionaire Jeff Bezos' Eye Condition Is Reportedly Caused By Aging
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accomplished some extraordinary things in his lifetime. He built a company that at one point, was veering toward bankruptcy, and turned it into a trillion-dollar empire. Let’s also not forget that Bezos now owns one of the largest newspapers to date, The Washington Post, which he purchased for $250 million.
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
Weed Company Sued Because Customers Claim They’re Not Getting High Enough
How high is high? Not enough, apparently, for some customers of a cannabis company, who are claiming the business lied about how strong their products are. According to sources, now they are suing. As more and more states legalize the recreational use of marijuana, one has to wonder if more frivolous lawsuits such as this are to be expected in the future?
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
