ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
scvnews.com

10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off Announces Winners

The winners of the 10th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-Off have been announced by cook-off organizers Nicole Stinson and Steve Portaro. The Cook-off was held Saturday, Oct, 28 at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita. More than 40 contestants vied for Judges Choice, Peoples Choice and Best Decorated Booth...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goworldtravel.com

Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

A California swimmer was bitten by a shark at Del Mar Beach

A beach closure is in place after a woman suffered a shark bite off Southern California’s famed Del Mar Beach Friday morning. The 50-year-old was bitten in her right thigh, explained Jon Edelbrock, the beach’s chief lifeguard. She was treated for punctures and lacerations and sent to Scripps...
DEL MAR, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Water Announces Ali Elhassan as New Director of Water Resources

The Santa Clarita Water Agency announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Ali Elhassan, Ph.D., P.E., has been named the new Director of Water Resources, beginning Nov. 7. In his role, Elhassan will oversee the Agency’s water resources management and planning to ensure adequate water is available to meet the current and future needs of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California

LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

No jackpot, but 3 Powerball tickets sold in California win $1.1M each

No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal

A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,447 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,999, county case totals to 3,493,150 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,986 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 510.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding

A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

CHP Receives Grant to ‘Silence’ Distracted Driving

Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program. During...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

First Look Into LA County Sheriff's New Task Force Going After Fentanyl Dealers

Across Los Angeles County, at least one person a day is dying from ingesting fentanyl. It is a powerful drug intended for those with severe pain, like cancer. However, a synthetic form of the drug, made illegally, is showing up on streets across the country, including here in Southern California. Federal investigators say it is found in drugs like cocaine and heroin, but also in counterfeit pills that look real and can be ordered on social media apps.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy