scvnews.com
10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off Announces Winners
The winners of the 10th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-Off have been announced by cook-off organizers Nicole Stinson and Steve Portaro. The Cook-off was held Saturday, Oct, 28 at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita. More than 40 contestants vied for Judges Choice, Peoples Choice and Best Decorated Booth...
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
kion546.com
A California swimmer was bitten by a shark at Del Mar Beach
A beach closure is in place after a woman suffered a shark bite off Southern California’s famed Del Mar Beach Friday morning. The 50-year-old was bitten in her right thigh, explained Jon Edelbrock, the beach’s chief lifeguard. She was treated for punctures and lacerations and sent to Scripps...
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
scvnews.com
SCV Water Announces Ali Elhassan as New Director of Water Resources
The Santa Clarita Water Agency announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Ali Elhassan, Ph.D., P.E., has been named the new Director of Water Resources, beginning Nov. 7. In his role, Elhassan will oversee the Agency’s water resources management and planning to ensure adequate water is available to meet the current and future needs of the Santa Clarita Valley.
KTVU FOX 2
3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
City councils in Bell Gardens, Pomona, Oxnard and Oakland all lowered maximum rent increases this year as inflation hit a 40-year high.
KTLA.com
No jackpot, but 3 Powerball tickets sold in California win $1.1M each
No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
End of daylight saving time, rainy forecast for Los Angeles present dual dangers for drivers
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday morning, and further complicating matters, Southern California is expecting wet conditions on the road. Not only will motorists likely face groggy drivers in the mornings and darker conditions on their way home, but with a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, next week’s commutes present multiple dangers. […]
New photo shows person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Inland Empire teen at Halloween party
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a photo of a person of interest in the death of an Inland Empire high-school sophomore who was killed when gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two Southern California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Cold Storm Brings Rain, Chilly Conditions to Southland, with Snow Possible
Southern California is starting to dry out Thursday from a cold, slow-moving storm that rolled through the region bringing much- needed rain and creating slick and dangerous driving conditions on freeways and streets.
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,447 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,999, county case totals to 3,493,150 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,986 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 510.
California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding
A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
KGET 17
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city.
For Americans looking to downsize their living space, one California city could be the perfect place to consider moving to. Researchers from Realtor.com ranked which cities in the U.S. were ideal places to find the biggest and smallest homes in the country. Long Beach, located in Los Angeles County, was...
scvnews.com
CHP Receives Grant to ‘Silence’ Distracted Driving
Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program. During...
NBC Los Angeles
First Look Into LA County Sheriff's New Task Force Going After Fentanyl Dealers
Across Los Angeles County, at least one person a day is dying from ingesting fentanyl. It is a powerful drug intended for those with severe pain, like cancer. However, a synthetic form of the drug, made illegally, is showing up on streets across the country, including here in Southern California. Federal investigators say it is found in drugs like cocaine and heroin, but also in counterfeit pills that look real and can be ordered on social media apps.
You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
