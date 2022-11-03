Calum Scott says he's 'super proud' that 'Dancing On My Own' has become the Phillies anthem

Now five games into the series, Philadelphia Phillies fans are blasting their World Series anthem, singer Calum Scott and DJ/producer Tiēsto 's reboot of Robyn 's classic "Dancing On My Own" even louder.

The fact that the track has become the team's playoff anthem is a thrill for Calum. "Look, obviously the original writer of the song, Robyn, huge Robyn fan, this song made me feel a certain way, which is why I sang it," he tells Audacy host Bennett at Philly's 96.5 TDY. "So, for my rendition to have other moments around the world not just within music but within sport is just unbelievable to me."

"I see all these videos, just like hundreds of people singing it, it's just amazing. It makes me want to be over in Philly and just soak up all the atmosphere, and soak up all the energy," Calum adds. "It sounds like Philly fans are some of the proudest fans when it comes to their baseball team. I'm gutted that I'm not there celebrating with you all every game that we've won, but fingers crossed I'll be on my way over there soon."

"I'm just super proud to be a part of something that feels so good and everybody's enjoying and celebrating," Calum adds. "It's about time that we're out there celebrating together arm-in-arm -- it feels good!"

Bennett is envisioning a "Dancing On My Own" mural in the city, with Calum already a part of the city's history. "When people come to Philly," Bennett says, "it's gonna be like, cheesesteaks, Rocky Balboa, and Calum Scott."

"The best three things you could ask for," says Calum with a laugh. "Especially in the same room!"

