Marquette, MI

Marquette City officials detail key priorities in community master plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City officials say four aspects of the community master plan have become top priorities. As previously reported, the city is in the process of updating its master plan. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said the first topic is housing. “It is a huge question and...
Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration. The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street. “It’s an event where we can have a bunch of...
Yooper Con: A cybersecurity event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Con is coming to the Northern Center. Highschool teachers and students will have an opportunity to learn how to:. Yooper Con will be on November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
NMU holds Annual Sonderegger and Folklife Awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Sonderegger and Folklife awards were hosted at NMU’s Northern Center Friday. The event celebrates Upper Michigan’s history and culture. Awards can be given for anything from quilting to music to photography. Jack Deo, one of the award recipients, has a photography collection...
Munising Cannabis Company becomes first micro business in U.P.

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - From seed to weed, a Munising-based cannabis dispensary is offering customers a new retail experience. Munising Cannabis Company is the first micro business in the U.P. A micro business means all cannabis products sold are grown and packaged in-store. “We are just proud to be able...
Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
Marquette Farmers Market moves indoors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Farmers Market is a way for local farmers and craftsmen to sell their products. There are vendors selling everything from fruit, to woodcarvings, to baked goods. The market has been outside all summer but is now inside to avoid the weather. Market Manager, Sara Johnson, said...
Marquette racing team host ski swap at Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette sports organization held a Winter Sports Swap at Lakeview Arena. People could come in to either donate gently used winter items like skis or hockey equipment or buy items for the upcoming winter season. Twenty percent of sales Saturday goes towards the Marquette Mountain Racing Team (MMRT).
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
Marquette parking ban to take effect

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
Firefighters remind folks to change smoke detector batteries

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. The Negaunee City Fire Department would like to remind people to change their smoke detector batteries when they ‘fall back’ this year. Smoke detector batteries should be checked every month and changed every year. Firefighters say...
MLive

Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say

A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
High School Football PRO

Negaunee, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

