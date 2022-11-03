Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette City officials detail key priorities in community master plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City officials say four aspects of the community master plan have become top priorities. As previously reported, the city is in the process of updating its master plan. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said the first topic is housing. “It is a huge question and...
WLUC
City of Marquette reminds residents about political yard sign regulations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, you may have noticed an increase in yard signs around Marquette. The city says people should know about a few regulations that apply to these signs. Residents may place up to four non-commercial yard signs on their private property...
WLUC
Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration. The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street. “It’s an event where we can have a bunch of...
WLUC
Yooper Con: A cybersecurity event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Con is coming to the Northern Center. Highschool teachers and students will have an opportunity to learn how to:. Yooper Con will be on November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
UPMATTERS
$1.5 million awarded to redevelop historic bank building in downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A $495,000 brownfield redevelopment grant and $1 million loan from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have been awarded towards the redevelopment of the historic State Savings Bank in downtown Marquette. EGLE is partnering with the City of Marquette and Marquette...
WLUC
NMU holds Annual Sonderegger and Folklife Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Sonderegger and Folklife awards were hosted at NMU’s Northern Center Friday. The event celebrates Upper Michigan’s history and culture. Awards can be given for anything from quilting to music to photography. Jack Deo, one of the award recipients, has a photography collection...
WLUC
Marquette Township Board looks for solution to dangerous Forestville Road intersection
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board continues to look for a solution at the Wright Street and Forestville Road intersection. The Marquette County Road Commission has called this the most dangerous intersection in the county. The Board held a special meeting Thursday night where they voted unanimously...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Residential, commercial U.P. estate has skywalk on Lake Superior
A cottage nestled on Lake Superior's south shore that comes with a commercial building and a skywalk that's 50 feet in the air is on the market. Located on M-28 in Onota Township between Munising and Marquette, the three buildings are perched on more than 2.5 acres. Frida Waara, team...
WLUC
Munising Cannabis Company becomes first micro business in U.P.
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - From seed to weed, a Munising-based cannabis dispensary is offering customers a new retail experience. Munising Cannabis Company is the first micro business in the U.P. A micro business means all cannabis products sold are grown and packaged in-store. “We are just proud to be able...
WLUC
Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
WLUC
Marquette Farmers Market moves indoors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Farmers Market is a way for local farmers and craftsmen to sell their products. There are vendors selling everything from fruit, to woodcarvings, to baked goods. The market has been outside all summer but is now inside to avoid the weather. Market Manager, Sara Johnson, said...
WLUC
Negaunee Public Library holds write-ins for National Novel Writing Month
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is National Novel Writing Month. The goal is to inspire people to write 50,000 words by the end of the month. The Negaunee Public Library is providing a place where aspiring writers can come and work on their novels. The Negaunee Public Library has plot...
WLUC
Marquette racing team host ski swap at Lakeview Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette sports organization held a Winter Sports Swap at Lakeview Arena. People could come in to either donate gently used winter items like skis or hockey equipment or buy items for the upcoming winter season. Twenty percent of sales Saturday goes towards the Marquette Mountain Racing Team (MMRT).
WLUC
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
WLUC
Marquette parking ban to take effect
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
WLUC
Firefighters remind folks to change smoke detector batteries
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. The Negaunee City Fire Department would like to remind people to change their smoke detector batteries when they ‘fall back’ this year. Smoke detector batteries should be checked every month and changed every year. Firefighters say...
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
UPMATTERS
Trick-or-Treaters take to one of Marquette’s most popular neighborhoods
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) -It’s Halloween 2022 and unlike years past the kids didn’t have to wear their snowsuits over their costume. Local 3 camped out on East Ridge Street in Marquette, and waited for the flood of kids to arrive. Acacia was grateful for the generosity of others.
Negaunee, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
