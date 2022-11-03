ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudden Loss Of Allentown Firefighter Matt Hummel At 30 Spreads Shock Through Community

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Matt Hummel, 30, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo Credit: Facebook/Matt Hummel

The sudden and tragic loss of beloved Allentown firefighter Matt Hummel on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the age of 30 is spreading shock and grief throughout the community.

A native of Portland, Matt graduated from Parkland High School before studying at Penn State Berks, according to his social media page.

He also studied Firefighter 1, Scene Support Operations at Bucks County Community College, his page says.

Matt worked as a heavy equipment operator at Western Lehigh Services. He was also a self-employed tree arborist.

Matt had joined the Tunnelton-Conemaugh Twp. Volunteer Fire Department a few months ago and was considered a knowledgeable and likable member, the department said in one of numerous Facebook tributes.

“I’m at a loss for words,” writes Andrew Hopkins. “R.I.P. Matt Hummel My lil uncle/lil brother best friend; I love you and I'll miss you something fierce!

“I can't believe you're gone…Until we meet again brother.”

Meanwhile, more than $14,400 had been raised in less than 24 hours on a GoFundMe launched for Matt’s funeral expenses.

“On the morning of November 2, 2022, Matt Hummel suddenly and tragically passed away,” reads the campaign. “Due to the unforeseen nature of his passing, we are attempting to raise financial support to assist his family (Bill and Vicki Sames) in covering the financial burden of his funeral arrangements.”

Matt’s parents, Bill and Vicki Sames, are known for their incredible work as first responders throughout the community, the campaign says.

“Bill and Vicki have dedicated their lives to helping others in their most desperate times serving as paramedics and firefighters in our community,” reads the fundraiser. “Let us, as a community, return the favor and help them during this incredibly difficult time.”

“You lived life in a way most never will, with no fear!” reads a tribute from Mark Züber.

“Here’s to you my friend, one day we’ll meet again.”

