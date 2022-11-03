BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO