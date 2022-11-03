Read full article on original website
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
WGNtv.com
Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
Sunshine, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Sunday, but Big Changes Loom in the Coming Week
The gusty winds that battered the Chicago area on Saturday will continue to subside on Sunday, but as skies clear and as temperatures warm, residents would be well-advised to enjoy the pleasant conditions as the region heads into a topsy-turvy weather week. Sunday will kick things off with cloudy skies...
WGNtv.com
Gusty showers to start the weekend before unlimited sunshine
HERE’S THE LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/4/2022) plus the FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES and the latest NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TREND FORECAST. —–A 5th STRAIGHT ABOVE NORMAL DAY Friday with a high of 66-deg at a time of year when 55 is normal.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
WGNtv.com
Remember that clocks go back an hour
Winds increase, temperatures fall but remain mild for early November. Friday was the 8th consecutive day with above normal temperatures for Chicago. Midway set record high maximum and record high minimum temperature for November 4th. O’Hare Airport also set a Chicago record high minimum temperature of 61 on Friday. Rainfall was not evenly distributed as some areas received brief but heavier rainfall Friday morning and afternoon. Heavier rainfall fell on a line from the southwest suburbs to the near south side of Chicago. Additional rain may fall early Saturday with scattered thunderstorms possible before clouds begin to clear during the afternoon.
NBC Chicago
Building Damaged, Power Outages Reported After Fierce Winds Tear Through Chicago Area
Intense winds ripped through portions of the Chicago area Saturday, tearing the roof off a suburban apartment building and causing power outages for more than 30,000 people. In Elk Grove Village, a portion of the roof at Willow Crossing Apartments, 1031 Charlela Ln., was blown off at around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say in all, the complex has approximately 60 units, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents who were displaced in finding temporary shelter.
WGNtv.com
Another 70-degree day with threat of scattered showers Friday
–The week’s SECOND OFFICIAL 70-deg HIGH TEMP today (Thursday)–the 73-deg high came within 2 degrees of the 1987 record of 75 set 35 years ago. It’s a LATE SEPTEMBER LEVEL DAYTIME HIGH. –Tonight’s low temp—expected to straddle 60-deg in the city—is warmer than the NORMAL HIGH TEMP...
Winter is coming: Chicago-area gas bills to spike 30%
Jim Chilsen, the Director of Communications for the Citizens Utility Board, joins Lisa Dent to explain why this year’s heating bills will be higher than previous years and if there’s anything you can do about it. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Friday Forecast: Temps near 70 with scattered rain
CHICAGO — Cloudy with scattered rain Friday and breezy conditions. Winds: S 15-2 G30. High: 68. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Cloudy tonight with a chance for rain with thunderstorms and very windy conditions. Winds: S 15-25 G40. Low: 58. Saturday Forecast: Mainly...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
Evening grosbeaks, scarcely seen in Chicago-area, spotted in Will County
Evening grosbeaks, spotted by Bob Bryerton of the Will County Forest Preserve District last weekend. Evening grosbeaks are rarely seen in the Chicago area, as they normally winter only as far south as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
55-Foot Spruce From Suburbs Will Soon Become City's 109th ‘Official' Christmas Tree
A suburban family's 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago. The tree, which has adorned the front lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat out more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago's 109th annual "official" Christmas tree for 2022.
porchdrinking.com
District Brew Yards Now Open in Wheeling, IL
District Brew Yards is well-known within the West Loop of Chicago as a pour-your-own beer hall with four different breweries in operation. After looking for expansion opportunities throughout the past year, the previous Ram Brewing location in Wheeling, Illinois was the perfect fit. The current West Loop location has four breweries in residency: Around the Bend Beer Co, Burnt City Brewing, Twisted Hippo and Casa Humilde Cerveceria. At the Wheeling location, customers will find these four breweries, as well as Histrionic Brewlab. In addition to these five breweries, there is an Added Libations Tab, where ciders and wines will be available.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening
A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
