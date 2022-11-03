Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement From Soccer 4 Months After Shakira Split
Lots of changes! Gerard Piqué announced he's hanging up his soccer cleats and retiring from the sport — just four months after he and Shakira called it quits. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” the athlete, 35, said in a video posted via Twitter on Thursday, November 3, adding that FC Barcelona’s match against UD Almería, which occurs on Saturday, November 5, will be his last time on the field.The professional soccer player knew from "a...
Why Is Gerard Pique Retiring? Possible Politics Behind Barcelona Legend's Decision To Quit
Pique teased fans by saying: "You know me, sooner or later I will be back."
Yardbarker
Gerard Pique describes ‘liberation’ of Barcelona retirement
Gerard Pique has played his final match at Camp Nou after leaving the pitch in the 85th minute against Almeria. Barcelona won the match 2-0, but it felt like almost an aside as Pique received the constant applause and gratitude from the stadium he has called home for the last 14 years.
Gerard Pique delivers emotional farewell speech to Barcelona fans
Gerard Pique makes an emotional address to Barcelona supporters after making his final appearance for the club.
Joan Laporta reacts to Gerard Pique's retirement announcement
Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacts to Gerard Pique's imminent departure from the club.
Xavi reflects on 'historic' night for Gerard Pique & Barcelona
Xavi pays tribute to Gerard Pique after his final Barcelona game.
Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué announces retirement at age 35
Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has announced his retirement from football, saying Saturday's game against Almería will be his last.
NBC Connecticut
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament
LOS ANGELES -- The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
tennismajors.com
Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury
Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
FOX Sports
Tearful Pique bids farewell as Barcelona beats Almería 2-0
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Pique kept his composure until he began to tell the 92,000 crowd how much he loved his boyhood club. Then, the tears flowed uncontrollably for the 35-year-old Barcelona defender and multi-trophy winner as it sunk in that he would never play for his home fans again.
FOX Sports
Girona beats Bilbao 2-1 to escape relegation zone in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona escaped the Spanish league’s relegation zone after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home on Friday. The Catalan club ended a seven-game winless run and jumped all the way from 17th to 12th place in the tightly packed bottom half of the table. Former...
atptour.com
Nakashima & Tseng Cheer On AC Milan
#NextGenATP stars swapped tennis for football on Saturday night. Brandon Nakashima and Chun-Hsin Tseng will compete at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next week. Prior to the action getting underway, however, the #NextGenATP stars swapped the tennis court for the football pitch on Saturday when they...
NBC Sports
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of the season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal. Following medical exams, the U.S. Open champion posted details of his injury.
Will Lionel Messi be fit for the World Cup?
Lionel Messi fitness and injury latest ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
tennismajors.com
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title
On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
Comments / 0