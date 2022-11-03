ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

‘Fur Ball’ Gala and Auction held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fur Ball Gala and Auction was held on Saturday evening at the Hilton in Harrisburg to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. Volunteers and staff were honored for all their hard work and dedication. There was a silent auction and money raised supports the mission of the humane society.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
HARRISBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

York County Holiday Train Excursions

The holiday season is almost upon us and with it comes the opportunity to make some very magical memories with your family. How can you make these magical and unforgettable memories? By climbing aboard a holiday train excursion! All three of our historic York county railroads are ready to deck the halls of the railroad cars and spread a little Christmas cheer during the 2022 Holidays Season! Check out the details for each below and be sure to purchase your tickets today as these Holiday excursions sell out fast!
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County woman gives senior animals a place to call home

WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their extraordinary community service. When it comes to animals, there is a woman in York County who makes it her mission to take care of them. Lynn Leach Yates started 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. It's a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

75 years and still scouting for sisters

Two sisters involved in local Girl Scouts for 75 years earned a life badge of honor. Sisters Barbara John, 86, of Lancaster, and Ginny John, 85, of Harford Twp., joined Girl Scout Troop 38 in 1947, and were recently honored by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania President Janet Donovan at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock. Donovan presented the sisters with a special pin.
LANCASTER, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Veterans event held in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony ahead of Veterans Day was held in the Hampden Township Veterans Park in Cumberland County on Sunday. The event was organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee to allow the community to honor and thank service members from the Midstate. “I...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg hosts breakfast to salute Veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg for an early salute for Veterans Day. The event was for Veterans and a guest who live in the 15th Senate District. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
HARRISBURG, PA
we3travel.com

5 Sweet Things to do at Christmas in Hershey, PA

As you walk into Hersheypark in December, you are greeted by over five million twinkling lights and many smiling faces, most of them under 10 and thrilled to be in an amusement park decked out for the holidays. It may surprise you, but there are many sweet and festive things to do at Christmas in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer

LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Farming

Benchfield Farms Turns Breeding Spotted Draft Horses Into A Unique Hobby

Meg Enslin’s parents picked a route, gathered up supplies and made a trip through the woods each summer. The journey lasted 50-60 miles and they camped out overnight. Enslin wasn’t too fond of her family’s wagon train back then. Even in an age before iPods, let alone iPhones, a week isolated in nature was no teenager’s best friend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg

The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
HARRISBURG, PA
townlively.com

Water Street Mission's Call To Action

On Nov. 1, Water Street Mission issued a challenge to the Lancaster community to break its food collection record by Dec. 22. Last year, the organization collected 94,000 pounds of food, breaking all of its previous records. This year, Water Street Mission hopes to amass 100,000 pounds of donated food before Christmas.
LANCASTER, PA

