This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table EatsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table FoodsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
‘Fur Ball’ Gala and Auction held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fur Ball Gala and Auction was held on Saturday evening at the Hilton in Harrisburg to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. Volunteers and staff were honored for all their hard work and dedication. There was a silent auction and money raised supports the mission of the humane society.
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
Fairfield’s Mansion House celebrates its 2nd anniversary
This story, published two years ago in Oct. 2020, is being republished as the Mansion house celebrates its second anniversary. The tradition of great food and lodging with live music on Thursdays continues. The Mansion House 1757, located at 15 W. Main St. in Fairfield, and previously called the Fairfield...
Members of Duncannon sportsmen’s group strive to preserve outdoor opportunities
Duncannon Sportsmen’s Association celebrated its 75th anniversary on July 15. More than 180 came out for the celebration and a catered picnic in Wheatfield Twp.’s Wagner Park. The event was intended to “give back to some of those members who have supported us over the years,” according to a statement from the association’s president of 50 years, Carl Fox.
American Idol alumni shares her story and plans to perform in Harrisburg tonight
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Texas native singer, Laci Kaye Booth, is not a stranger to the limelight,...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Excursions
The holiday season is almost upon us and with it comes the opportunity to make some very magical memories with your family. How can you make these magical and unforgettable memories? By climbing aboard a holiday train excursion! All three of our historic York county railroads are ready to deck the halls of the railroad cars and spread a little Christmas cheer during the 2022 Holidays Season! Check out the details for each below and be sure to purchase your tickets today as these Holiday excursions sell out fast!
mynbc5.com
Ever want to sleep inside of a shoe? A Pennsylvania shoe house is now available for vacation stays
YORK, Pa. — A roadside attraction in York County, Pennsylvania, known as the Haines Shoe House is now available for vacation stays. Waylon and Naomi Brown purchased the property in July and have turned it into a short-term rental. The unique building at 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam...
abc27.com
Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
WGAL
York County woman gives senior animals a place to call home
WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their extraordinary community service. When it comes to animals, there is a woman in York County who makes it her mission to take care of them. Lynn Leach Yates started 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. It's a...
WFMZ-TV Online
75 years and still scouting for sisters
Two sisters involved in local Girl Scouts for 75 years earned a life badge of honor. Sisters Barbara John, 86, of Lancaster, and Ginny John, 85, of Harford Twp., joined Girl Scout Troop 38 in 1947, and were recently honored by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania President Janet Donovan at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock. Donovan presented the sisters with a special pin.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
abc27.com
Veterans event held in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony ahead of Veterans Day was held in the Hampden Township Veterans Park in Cumberland County on Sunday. The event was organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee to allow the community to honor and thank service members from the Midstate. “I...
abc27.com
Harrisburg hosts breakfast to salute Veterans
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg for an early salute for Veterans Day. The event was for Veterans and a guest who live in the 15th Senate District. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
we3travel.com
5 Sweet Things to do at Christmas in Hershey, PA
As you walk into Hersheypark in December, you are greeted by over five million twinkling lights and many smiling faces, most of them under 10 and thrilled to be in an amusement park decked out for the holidays. It may surprise you, but there are many sweet and festive things to do at Christmas in Hershey.
abc27.com
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
Lancaster Farming
Benchfield Farms Turns Breeding Spotted Draft Horses Into A Unique Hobby
Meg Enslin’s parents picked a route, gathered up supplies and made a trip through the woods each summer. The journey lasted 50-60 miles and they camped out overnight. Enslin wasn’t too fond of her family’s wagon train back then. Even in an age before iPods, let alone iPhones, a week isolated in nature was no teenager’s best friend.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg
The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
townlively.com
Water Street Mission's Call To Action
On Nov. 1, Water Street Mission issued a challenge to the Lancaster community to break its food collection record by Dec. 22. Last year, the organization collected 94,000 pounds of food, breaking all of its previous records. This year, Water Street Mission hopes to amass 100,000 pounds of donated food before Christmas.
