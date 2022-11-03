Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD BOE To Consider 9.9-mill Levy
MARYSVILLE – Voters who live in the Marysville Exempted Village School District may very well see a school levy as part of their ballot in the May 9, 2023 election. In a special meeting conducted by the MEVSD Board of Education Wednesday, it was agreed that the Board will have a resolution on its agenda for its November meeting seeking to place a 9.9-mill levy on the May ballot.
columbusunderground.com
Affordable Housing Project Proposed for South Side
A plan to build a 70-unit apartment complex at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. will go before the Columbus Development Commission next week. The project is being developed by Community Development for All People (CD4AP), an organization with over 16 years of experience in developing affordable housing on the South Side.
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
police1.com
Ohio city offers to pay $500K retirement buyouts to 4 deputy police chiefs
COLOMBUS, Ohio — Five of the six Columbus Division of Police deputy chiefs are reportedly eligible to receive $500,000 in retirement buyouts if they meet certain criteria designated by the city. However, the payment is available for up to four deputy chiefs with 25 or more years of experience.
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
Delaware Gazette
Panda Express eyes location on city’s east side
An additional dining option for Delaware residents may be coming to the city’s growing east side. During Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission, the commission recommended approval of a combined preliminary and final development plan for prominent Chinese-American fast food restaurant Panda Express to construct a new location on the south side of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville First Responders Receive Wellness Grant
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 62 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $9.9 million to help support the wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. The grants represent the fourth round of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
iheart.com
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
wksu.org
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that Democrats and gun control groups have often criticized for banning cities from passing gun restrictions that supersede state rules.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 3, 2022
A deputy and a unit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a Honda Odyssey that struck a deer and a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that struck debris that was in the roadway as a result of the original crash. The State Patrol handled the investigation.
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Regardless of Ruling, Ohio Cities CANNOT Regulate Firearms
Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Steven McIntosh sided with Columbus in a recent ruling that deals in part with Ohio's "preemption" laws and HB 228. However, the City of Columbus and recent media reports are misleading the public about what this ruling means. "Our reading of this ruling is that...
One dead in Plain Township crash
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
Many Ohioans Will See An Increase In Natural Gas Prices This Winter
Here's how much more you'll be paying a year.
Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
FUMC To Offer And Deliver Free Ham Dinners Thanksgiving Day
MARYSVILLE – The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner – with ham as the entree in place of turkey – is being coordinated by the First United Methodist Church, located at the southwest corner of Court and Sixth Streets, Thanksgiving Day (November 24) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
WSYX ABC6
Troy Faulkner: Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket promoting his Columbus business sentenced
A Whitehall man will spend five months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Faulkner originally faced a long list of charges following his arrest several weeks after the riot. He was indicted on Feb. 17, 2021, then pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment nine days later.
