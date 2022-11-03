ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project.

The rail line would divide the existing Amtrak Crescent line service in Meridian, Mississippi to Dallas with stops in Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill has made it possible to have an AMTRAK route in North Louisiana connecting our cities with Atlanta and Dallas. This conference included Federal officials and state and local leaders from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. It demonstrated to AMTRAK and to the Federal Railroad Commission that Louisiana is committed.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)

