Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boostDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS officeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Beware: Denver has more rats than people could ever imagineMark StarDenver, CO
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Wheat Ridge Home Selling for $950k Has a Hidden Movie Theater
Having a hidden room in a home is something that has always been intriguing. Not only to myself but think of how cool it would be to have a little hideaway in your house when you were a kid. This Wheat Ridge home located at 6900 West 33rd Avenue has...
Longmont's Ardis moving ahead with public safety changes
Zach Ardis liked the idea that the path he was starting on in Longmont was already paved. Ardis, last August, succeeded longtime Public Safety Chief Mike Butler who retired in 2020 after 26 years as head of Longmont’s police and fire divisions. During his tenure, Butler began two programs...
CU Boulder News & Events
Leeds Applauded for Integrating DEI into EMBA Curriculum
Leeds School of Business’ Executive MBA program was recently recognized for its emphasis on DEI in the Executive MBA Council’s (EMBAC) magazine, Executive Connections—the global voice of the Executive MBA industry. They lauded Leeds for the intentional design of its EMBA program, based on three interwoven pillars...
Daily Record
Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote
More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
Power restored to nearly 3,517 Xcel Energy customers in Boulder
High wind conditions across the region have likely contributed to a power outage in Boulder that initially impacted thousands of Xcel Energy customers.
Town of Mead proclamation marks Flight 629, Longmont on deck
An effort to commemorate local residents who responded to the destruction of an airliner over the beet fields of Weld County 67 years ago gained some traction this week when the town of Mead proclaimed Nov. 1, 2022 as “Flight 629 Remembrance Day.”. Marian Hobgood Poeppelmeyer approached Mead, Longmont...
This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
This Denver suburb to become the first Colorado city with Google Fiber
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver suburb of Lakewood will become the first city in Colorado to receive Google Fiber's optic-based, fiber-to-the-home internet service, the company announced Thursday. Google Fiber plans to begin construction in Lakewood in 2023, and it's expected to take several years before the work is totally...
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend
DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
denverite.com
High winds cause power outages around Denver Saturday
This windy Saturday has been causing outages in metro Denver and Boulder. Xcel Energy said in a statement that roughly 3,000 to 5,000 residents lost power. The outages were all resolved in two hours. They were scattered across the metro area, from neighborhoods east of Colorado Boulevard and into Aurora to the Highlands on Denver’s north side.
Denver Christkindlmarket offers new areas, activities and experiences
The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23, 2022.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield pastor warns of scams targeting congregation
Scam artists are posing as a Broomfield pastor in emails to church members, the church leader warned in a letter to the community. Pastor Scott McAnally, of the Lutheran Church of Hope, said the emails and text messages to his congregation ask for a favor, a confidential matter or gift cards.
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
