CU Boulder News & Events

Leeds Applauded for Integrating DEI into EMBA Curriculum

Leeds School of Business’ Executive MBA program was recently recognized for its emphasis on DEI in the Executive MBA Council’s (EMBAC) magazine, Executive Connections—the global voice of the Executive MBA industry. They lauded Leeds for the intentional design of its EMBA program, based on three interwoven pillars...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Record

Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote

More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints

As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

High winds cause power outages around Denver Saturday

This windy Saturday has been causing outages in metro Denver and Boulder. Xcel Energy said in a statement that roughly 3,000 to 5,000 residents lost power. The outages were all resolved in two hours. They were scattered across the metro area, from neighborhoods east of Colorado Boulevard and into Aurora to the Highlands on Denver’s north side.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield pastor warns of scams targeting congregation

Scam artists are posing as a Broomfield pastor in emails to church members, the church leader warned in a letter to the community. Pastor Scott McAnally, of the Lutheran Church of Hope, said the emails and text messages to his congregation ask for a favor, a confidential matter or gift cards.
BROOMFIELD, CO

