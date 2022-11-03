ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set...
Citrus County Chronicle

Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, and through the Titans' history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. The second half was more like a nightmare.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half — and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Gabriel's goal keeps Arsenal top with 1-0 win at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal's surprising title challenge in the Premier League shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday only underlined that this Arsenal team may be the strongest in years.
Citrus County Chronicle

Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.

