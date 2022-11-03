Read full article on original website
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
25newsnow.com
Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
WAND TV
Police investigate pedestrian v. vehicle crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police said it was investigating a vehicle verses pedestrian accident. According to Rantoul Police, the crash happened at 136 and Marshall at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening, but serious injuries.
Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
WAND TV
Car crashes into Danville Royal Donut
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Royal Donut manager tells WAND News that a car crashed into the front of the donut shop around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The store shared photos and a update to their Facebook page Saturday morning. In the post, they say the driver was not injured...
Police: Man upset over flight goes on carjacking spree, causing multiple crashes
SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities say a man, who was upset over a canceled flight, went on a carjacking spree before crashing into multiple vehicles. Sale Lake City Police said the 20-year-old suspect, John Joseph Thomas Green, carjacked two people and attempted to carjack more drivers. Authorities said the investigation...
Police responded to serious I-57 crash, highway open again
Update at 11:31 a.m. All lanes of I-57 have reopened. Update at 9:11 a.m. Vehicles from the incident have been moved, however traffic continues to be heavy at the site of the crash in the northbound lanes. Traffic is being routed onto the University Avenue Exit off of I-57 northbound. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three
Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Herald & Review
Passenger dies after vehicle collides with Decatur man's truck, police report
CHAMPAIGN — State Police said a Decatur truck driver refused medical attention after he was involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 57 northbound near Champaign that resulted in the death of a Cicero man. A news release said the fatally injured man, aged 23, was a passenger...
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington woman identified in Monday morning crash on Veterans Parkway
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner’s office is releasing the name of a Bloomington woman who died in a crash on Monday. 28-year-old Chelsea Marshall died from multiple blunt force injuries due to her car colliding with a pickup truck, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Toxicology testing is pending.
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington mother acquitted in missing baby’s death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman charged with the concealment of her infant daughter’s death was acquitted of two felony charges. Kimberlee Burton, 29 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday afternoon by a McLean County judge. Burton and her defense attorney along with the State appeared in a stipulated bench trial–a trial in which the state and defense agreed on the facts and evidence of the case.
