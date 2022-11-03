Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
news4sanantonio.com
P.A.M Media Outreach teaches kids the importance of mental health awareness
SAN ANTONIO - P.A.M. Media outreach offers high schools a 9-week program where students are taught how to organize and facilitate a teen summit and here to tell us more about the program is the founder and CEO, Paula Monroe, along with Duane Snape from Chosen for Hope counseling. Monroe...
news4sanantonio.com
Seguin ISD looks to bond proposal for help with major expansion, improvements
SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
news4sanantonio.com
Block Walk to Get Out the Vote for critical Democratic races
SAN ANTONIO - Election Day is a couple of days away, and some state and local democrats held a huge Get Out the Vote Block Walk on the Southside. They were joined by Beto O’Rouke and Greg Casar who is the democratic nominee for Texas' Congressional District 35. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Local, national social media influencers recruited by campaigns to get out the vote
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Whether you like it or not, no one is immune from seeing political ads, they can pop up anywhere. A newer campaign tactic from partisan and non-partisan groups: turning to social media influencers to encourage you to get out and vote. Everyone from the White House...
news4sanantonio.com
Officials prepare for Election Day across town
SAN ANTONIO – Over at the election’s office Saturday morning, deputy registrars and personnel picked up equipment needed for voting centers. An election official said voters have more options up-coming on Tuesday. "Voting centers on election day, people can vote anywhere. They don’t have to vote in their...
news4sanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
Sutherland Springs community still reeling five years after First Baptist Church massacre
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the massacre in Sutherland Springs with the community still coping with the tragedy that left 26 people dead and over 20 injured. For David Colbath, who was shot nine times on Nov. 5, 2017, he says he's actually in a...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife
DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA wins in double-overtime on the road against UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth...
news4sanantonio.com
All American Cup Team Tennis Tournament
See the top American men's tennis players like Frances Tiafo right here in San Antonio! The All American Cup kicks off November 11th at the Freeman Coliseum, and Chadwick Byrd is joining us to tell us more! Take a look for details!. ALL AMERICAN CUP TEAM TENNIS TOURNAMENT. NOV 11-13...
news4sanantonio.com
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found in front yard of home with gunshot wound in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported in critical condition after he was found in the front yard of his home with a gunshot wound in the face. Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Monterey Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that the man left his...
news4sanantonio.com
Diwali Festival set for Saturday in San Antonio
Diwali may have been last week, but the celebration is this weekend here in San Antonio. A local group is celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights. The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson Theater and Hemisfair in Downtown San Antonio. Here to tell us me is Asha...
news4sanantonio.com
The Diwali SA Festival of Lights, featuring culture, tastes, arts, and music of India
SAN ANTONIO - The fourteenth anniversary of the Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights was celebrated. As you can see, it was a great turnout at HemisFair park. The Diwali Festival of Lights celebrates Indian culture and traditions. The free event is the largest city-sponsored event in the country.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men shot after trying to break up girl fight at Eastside bar
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot after attempting to break up a girl fight at an Eastside bar. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a shooting in progress at 1:37 a.m. According to officials, a group of...
news4sanantonio.com
Villain from Stranger Things heads to San Antonio to celebrate 'Stranger Things' Day
SAN ANTONIO – As many die-hard Stranger Things fans know is that November 6th was known as the day Will Byers disappeared in Season 1, aka Strangers Things Day. To celebrate, the Wonderland of the Americas is inviting all fans to come on November 5th and 6th for Vol. IV of the “Upside Down 80’s Celebration.” The event will be headlined by the actor who played “Demogorgon.”
news4sanantonio.com
Blue Cares raffling off special prizes for the 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament
SAN ANTONIO - As we enter the holiday season, many families struggle to make ends meet during this time of year. So, Blue Cares, the Community Outreach for the San Antonio Police Officers Association, is raffling off some items, as part of its 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament. The...
Comments / 0