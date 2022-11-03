ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Seguin ISD looks to bond proposal for help with major expansion, improvements

SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.
SEGUIN, TX
San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Block Walk to Get Out the Vote for critical Democratic races

SAN ANTONIO - Election Day is a couple of days away, and some state and local democrats held a huge Get Out the Vote Block Walk on the Southside. They were joined by Beto O’Rouke and Greg Casar who is the democratic nominee for Texas' Congressional District 35. The...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Officials prepare for Election Day across town

SAN ANTONIO – Over at the election’s office Saturday morning, deputy registrars and personnel picked up equipment needed for voting centers. An election official said voters have more options up-coming on Tuesday. "Voting centers on election day, people can vote anywhere. They don’t have to vote in their...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife

DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
SPRING, TX
UTSA wins in double-overtime on the road against UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
All American Cup Team Tennis Tournament

See the top American men's tennis players like Frances Tiafo right here in San Antonio! The All American Cup kicks off November 11th at the Freeman Coliseum, and Chadwick Byrd is joining us to tell us more! Take a look for details!. ALL AMERICAN CUP TEAM TENNIS TOURNAMENT. NOV 11-13...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Diwali Festival set for Saturday in San Antonio

Diwali may have been last week, but the celebration is this weekend here in San Antonio. A local group is celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights. The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson Theater and Hemisfair in Downtown San Antonio. Here to tell us me is Asha...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Villain from Stranger Things heads to San Antonio to celebrate 'Stranger Things' Day

SAN ANTONIO – As many die-hard Stranger Things fans know is that November 6th was known as the day Will Byers disappeared in Season 1, aka Strangers Things Day. To celebrate, the Wonderland of the Americas is inviting all fans to come on November 5th and 6th for Vol. IV of the “Upside Down 80’s Celebration.” The event will be headlined by the actor who played “Demogorgon.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

