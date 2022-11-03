ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV



Debra Boyles Darway

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Debra Boyles Darway, 68, of Wilsonburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Steubenville, OH, on October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late James Douglas Boyles and Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles.
WILSONBURG, WV
Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Dalton Lee Matthey, 23, Salem, and Madison Leigh Alexander, 21, Clarksburg.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Birth announcements

BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Barbour Chamber Members of Month: Museum & Health Department

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Health Department and the Barbour County Historical Museum are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for November. Located in the restored railroad depot near the covered bridge in downtown Philippi, the museum has survived two major floods...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials remaining vigilant of RSV, flu cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to roll on, Marion County officials are balancing that virus with increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that while COVID-19 is certainly still a priority, the school system has become...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Grading the Mountaineers: Cyclones prevail over West Virginia

In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.
AMES, IA
Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title

With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Calendar of Events for Sunday

Bingo, 1 p.m., with early bird 12:30. p.m. and doors open at noon, Jackie’s Home Cookin’ Restaurant, back room. Use banquet room entrance or front door for handicap accessible. Advance tickets: $20. At the door, $25. 304-629-7734. Designer purses, more. All proceeds benefit Salem Apple Butter Festival.
SALEM, WV

