Debra Boyles Darway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Debra Boyles Darway, 68, of Wilsonburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Steubenville, OH, on October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late James Douglas Boyles and Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles.
Boy Scouts Council to hold annual awards dinner fundraiser in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mountaineer Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will hold its annual Distinguished Citizens Dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The event will kick off with a reception beginning at 6 p.m., at The Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Dalton Lee Matthey, 23, Salem, and Madison Leigh Alexander, 21, Clarksburg.
Birth announcements
BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
Veterans Day parades return to Clarksburg; continuing throughout North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American flags and patriotism will both be on display throughout North Central West Virginia this week during Veterans Day parades. Meuse-Argonne VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg has coordinated Veterans Day activities to be held in the downtown area Friday that will be highlighted by a parade that starts at noon.
Barbour Chamber Members of Month: Museum & Health Department
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Health Department and the Barbour County Historical Museum are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for November. Located in the restored railroad depot near the covered bridge in downtown Philippi, the museum has survived two major floods...
Retired Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett reflects on his time in the Korean War
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired U.S. Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett is a veteran of the Korean War whose tour lasted from 1951 through 1952. Originally from Nutter Fort, he now resides in Walkersville in Lewis County.
Blevins keeps learning, improving his airbrush talent for national audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wesley Blevins’ confidence can be seen throughout Cruiz Custom Airbrush. Helmets, portraits, costumes, license plates and more adorn the Bridgeport business’s walls, all showcasing Blevins’ talent that he has improved upon during nearly 30 years in business.
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials remaining vigilant of RSV, flu cases
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to roll on, Marion County officials are balancing that virus with increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that while COVID-19 is certainly still a priority, the school system has become...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on new public works, utilities union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council will vote this on an updated contract with the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union. City Manager Valerie Means said Fairmont employs 54 of the union’s members, all working in either the...
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
The season of giving: North Central West Virginia charities preparing for holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With November’s arrival, charities everywhere will begin an end-of-the-year push to fill up food pantries for Thanksgiving, collect Christmas gifts and gather monetary donations in time for the holiday season. In Clarksburg, The Mustard Seed provides food, clothing and housewares to the community...
Grading the Mountaineers: Cyclones prevail over West Virginia
In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.
Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title
With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Bingo, 1 p.m., with early bird 12:30. p.m. and doors open at noon, Jackie’s Home Cookin’ Restaurant, back room. Use banquet room entrance or front door for handicap accessible. Advance tickets: $20. At the door, $25. 304-629-7734. Designer purses, more. All proceeds benefit Salem Apple Butter Festival.
