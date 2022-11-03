ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads "Yes on Prop 1" rally in Long Beach

Gov. Gavin Newsom headlined a Long Beach rally Sunday to muster support for Proposition 1, which would formally establish a right to reproductive freedom, most notably the right to an abortion, in the state constitution.Proposition 1 was drafted by the state Legislature as a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had established the federal right to an abortion for nearly 50 years."It's local government. It's states like California that are on the front lines of rights all across this country," Newsom told the roughly 500 people gathered for the rally at Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge

With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

