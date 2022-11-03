HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road.

This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the shooting.

Around 11:30 a.m., police served a search warrant on the suspect's home, but the suspect had fled before the police arrived.

The post Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns appeared first on KION546 .