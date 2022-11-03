ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road.

This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the shooting.

Around 11:30 a.m., police served a search warrant on the suspect's home, but the suspect had fled before the police arrived.

KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 9:44 AM ON NOV. 6- Hollister Police said a victim suffered two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road on Saturday night. Officers said that the victim is expected to recover. Hollister Police also said that the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy shooting suspect still at large

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

3 suspects arrested in Tuesday’s parking lot shooting in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Greenfield police and DA at odds over Greenfield shooting

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Despite what the Greenfield Police Department says is clear video evidence, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against the suspected murderer. On Saturday, Jaime Cerna and Ramiro Silva-Marin, members of rival gangs, were parked next to one another outside the Higher...
GREENFIELD, CA
FOX40

Over 700 drivers pass through Stanislaus County DUI checkpoints

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Halloween weekend the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted several DUI checkpoints along county roadways. The sheriff’s office said that of the more than 700 vehicles that went through the checkpoints one DUI arrest and 39 traffic stops were made in an eight-hour period. The checkpoints also resulted in seven […]
salinasvalleytribune.com

Soledad gang members with guns arrested in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has arrested four gang members from Soledad for weapons-related charges. On Oct. 30 at about 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver — David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad — had...
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Several Salinas schools go into lockdown after reporters of active shooters

SALINAS, Calif., (KION-TV)- Less than a week after a school shooting hoax at Santa Cruz High School, three false reports of active shooters were reported at three Salinas High Schools. On Tuesday, a heavy police presence could be seen at Everett Alvarez High School. Leslie Barajas’s mother lives near North Salinas High School, where one of The post Several Salinas schools go into lockdown after reporters of active shooters appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in SJ Hit-and-Run That Injured Grandmother, Child

Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured an elderly woman and a toddler last week in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood. The grandmother was pushing a 3-year-old child in a stroller in a marked crosswalk about 5:40 p.m. Oct. 25, when they were hit by a car on Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane, according to San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV): Salinas Union High School District shared with KION that the Salinas Adult School has lifted the lockdown of their campus after they got a report of shots fired near the campus. The district said the police activity was off campus and nobody was injured on campus. CHP said that someone at the The post Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Three suspects arrested in North Main Shooting, victim transferred to hospital with a gunshot wound

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 5:19 PM: Salinas Police have arrested three suspects near Rancho San Juan High School in relation to the North Main shooting. Police at the scene said the suspects were arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was shot once and transported to Natividad Medical The post Three suspects arrested in North Main Shooting, victim transferred to hospital with a gunshot wound appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KMPH.com

Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal

LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
LOS BANOS, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Suspects arrested in two Morgan Hill murder cases

Police in Morgan Hill say they have solved two murder cases that occurred in 2020 and 2021, the department announced on Nov. 1. On May 29, 2020, Michael Duran, 18, was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant of another vehicle.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville man stabbed by parolee suspect

WATSONVILLE—A 37-year-old Watsonville man was stabbed in the neck early Monday morning and Watsonville Police were able to round up a suspect within minutes. Via social media, WPD said Aaron Ibarra, 26, who was recently released on parole, is now facing felony charges following the stabbing on the 100 block of Second Street.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Community Policy