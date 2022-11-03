Read full article on original website
Related
wgnradio.com
Asian Americans in Nevada are highly sought-after voters
Rochelle Nguyen’s mailbox has been inundated with glossy campaign mailers. Because her household includes registered Republicans as well as Democrats, the materials run the gamut of hot-button topics under discussion in the midterms. But one thing is different this election, the Nevada assemblywoman said: “I can tell you, everything...
wgnradio.com
NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant where workers sought to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said. Employees at the Chipotle in Maine’s capital city of Augusta filed an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election,...
wgnradio.com
DRIED UP: Threats to Colorado snowpack pose risks far downslope
BOULDER, COLO. — As unseasonable fall warmth bakes the Rocky Mountain hillsides, veteran snowmaker Tony Wrone has come to terms with the fact that these are no longer the winters of his youth. “Last year, we had a real hard time because it was so warm in November,” Wrone,...
Comments / 0