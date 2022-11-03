Read full article on original website
Cape Coral canal clearing due to begin Monday
Monday morning, crews will begin clearing debris from the city's nearly 400 miles of canals after receiving state approval to do so.
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
WINKNEWS.com
Power outage in Cape Coral from downed power lines
A neighborhood was sent into the dark again on Saturday after power poles were taken down. It’s happening in Cape Coral, and people nearby have no idea when the power is going to come back on. Residents had to get their generators out once again after the power went...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
Residents off Burnt Store Road upset about a prescribed debris burn
After surviving a hurricane, some people in northwest Cape Coral are battling air quality from the comfort of their own homes.
WINKNEWS.com
Removal of shrimp boats begins near Fort Myers Beach waters
Shrimp boats that were damaged during Hurricane Ian were removed from San Carlos Island on Friday. It was a bittersweet moment for shrimpers who could finally see just how badly they were damaged. The first boat, the Double E, was finally lifted after being thrown onto its side during Hurricane...
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
csengineermag.com
Bowman Awarded City of Bonita Springs, Florida Sidewalk and Drainage Infrastructure Design Project Through McMahon Subsidiary
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that it has been awarded a project for 1.71 miles of sidewalk implementation and drainage infrastructure on the south side of West Terry Street in the City of Bonita Springs through its McMahon subsidiary. Bowman acquired McMahon Associates in May 2022 which now does business as McMahon, a Bowman Company.
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach
There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management shared this interesting video of what happens with debris collected from Ian. It’s fascinating to see what goes in to the removal of storm debris. Check it out!
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
Sanibel Island residents coming together through hard times
Sanibel Island remains damaged, but also busy with the Causeway bridge operational and repairs ongoing, important recovery work seems to be going on around the clock.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Police Department displays found property after Hurricane Ian, is it yours
If you are searching for missing property, the Sanibel Police Department put together a page with photos of discovered items. Residents, property owners, and business owners are encouraged to review the photos. If you see your property and can provide proof to support your claim, contact the Sanibel Police Departments’...
Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a death investigation in the Larkspur Dr. area of Punta Gorda on Sunday.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach businesses working to reopen, bring back employees
Hundreds of people lost their jobs on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian tore businesses apart. The Pink Shell Beach Resort alone had to let go of 195 people. The damage done to Fort Myers Beach is devastating, and Ian’s impact on many restaurants and bars is no exception.
fox13news.com
St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home. According to SPPD, the men were on...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town raising money for Harry Chapin Food Bank
Taste of the Town is taking place this weekend, and WINK News has partnered with Businesses Supporting Communities to make it happen in Fort Myers. The event takes place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater at Centennial Park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with proceeds from the event benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers serves up much more than a good meal; it dishes out some much-needed generosity. The restaurant is called FK Your Diet, but before you get the wrong idea, the “F-K” stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero approves Genova community’s construction of single-family, villa townhomes
Estero Village Council approved the Genova luxury community’s request for a zoning amendment for the 3.6-acre undeveloped portion of its 17-acre property. The community at the corner of Corkscrew Road and Via Coconut Point requested construction of single-family and villa townhomes. The undeveloped parcel sat vacant for years as...
