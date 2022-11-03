ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Power outage in Cape Coral from downed power lines

A neighborhood was sent into the dark again on Saturday after power poles were taken down. It’s happening in Cape Coral, and people nearby have no idea when the power is going to come back on. Residents had to get their generators out once again after the power went...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Removal of shrimp boats begins near Fort Myers Beach waters

Shrimp boats that were damaged during Hurricane Ian were removed from San Carlos Island on Friday. It was a bittersweet moment for shrimpers who could finally see just how badly they were damaged. The first boat, the Double E, was finally lifted after being thrown onto its side during Hurricane...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
csengineermag.com

Bowman Awarded City of Bonita Springs, Florida Sidewalk and Drainage Infrastructure Design Project Through McMahon Subsidiary

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that it has been awarded a project for 1.71 miles of sidewalk implementation and drainage infrastructure on the south side of West Terry Street in the City of Bonita Springs through its McMahon subsidiary. Bowman acquired McMahon Associates in May 2022 which now does business as McMahon, a Bowman Company.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian

People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach

There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK Taste of the Town raising money for Harry Chapin Food Bank

Taste of the Town is taking place this weekend, and WINK News has partnered with Businesses Supporting Communities to make it happen in Fort Myers. The event takes place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater at Centennial Park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with proceeds from the event benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers serves up much more than a good meal; it dishes out some much-needed generosity. The restaurant is called FK Your Diet, but before you get the wrong idea, the “F-K” stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero approves Genova community’s construction of single-family, villa townhomes

Estero Village Council approved the Genova luxury community’s request for a zoning amendment for the 3.6-acre undeveloped portion of its 17-acre property. The community at the corner of Corkscrew Road and Via Coconut Point requested construction of single-family and villa townhomes. The undeveloped parcel sat vacant for years as...
ESTERO, FL

