4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
‘Cupid’s Christmas’: Here’s how to watch the Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan
HOLLY, Mich. – The red carpet premiere of a Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan is happening Sunday (Nov. 6). “Cupid’s Christmas” follows Santa as he searches for his lost reindeer and the love story of Katie Valentine and Luke Murphy as they work to save and restore a historic train depot.
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
81-year-old Hazel Park man fills house with crafted bouquets after losing wife
After losing his love, a Hazel Park man is spending his time doing something that keeps his late wife’s memory alive — and hoping to spread joy to others.
Emagine theaters adding Big Sean-themed snack combo to support local charities
Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced a new partnership with Detroit-native, rapper Big Sean to create a new menu option featuring the star's favorite movie snack combo and a custom designed t-shirt
Old Town Tavern to celebrate 50 years with 72-cent drink specials, live music
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An old-school “townie” bar will soon be celebrating 50 years in the same family, reviving previous menu favorites and hosting live music in an event spanning the weekend. Old Town Tavern, 122 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, has been operating as a bar since...
A first look at Michigan’s ‘Immersive King Tut’ floor-to-ceiling exhibition
DETROIT - You now have a chance to immerse yourself in the world of King Tut with a floor-to-ceiling exhibition which opened on Friday, November 4, 100 years to the day when archeologists discovered the “boy king’s” tomb in November 1922. The same people behind “Immersive Van...
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial
Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
Wayne, MI Man Arrested, Held Ex-Girlfriend Captive in Hotel for 6 Weeks
A Wayne, Michigan man was recently arrested after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, tortured her, and held her captive for six weeks. This woman is extremely lucky to be alive after this terrifying incident. What Happened?. On September 16, a 22-year-old man (Jeremy Brock) from Wayne went to his ex-girlfriend's home...
Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench
Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Better Made Brings Back Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips
DETROIT — Better Made Snack Foods’ famous Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Potato Chips in the signature yellow and red Better Made collectable tins are now available in stores throughout Michigan. The much-anticipated tins are also available at the factory store located at 10148 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit...
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom
Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
