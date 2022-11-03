ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone

Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial

Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
People

Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench

Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
corpmagazine.com

Better Made Brings Back Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

DETROIT — Better Made Snack Foods’ famous Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Potato Chips in the signature yellow and red Better Made collectable tins are now available in stores throughout Michigan. The much-anticipated tins are also available at the factory store located at 10148 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
theoldmotor.com

Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom

Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
IMLAY CITY, MI
