Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ABOVE 6500 FEET FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in areas above 6500 feet, with up to 10 inches in the highest mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County for elevations above 6500 feet. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Blowing snow may result in reduced visibilities.
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts to 50 mph, wind prone area gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles along US-395, I-580, and US-95. Blowing dust could limit visibility at times.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Smith A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SMITH COUNTY At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lindale, or 10 miles north of Tyler, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Tyler, Lindale, Winona and Red Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Delayed the start time of the Winter Storm Warning to 7 PM due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra.
Tornado Warning issued for Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Big Sandy, or 11 miles west of Gladewater, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Hawkins, East Mountain, Diana, Rosewood, West Mountain, Winona, Union Grove, Midway, Red Springs, Bettie and Pritchett. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bryan; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bryan and eastern Marshall Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Pottsboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Durant, Kingston, Silo, Mead, Armstrong, Cartwright, Woodville, Little City, eastern Lake Texoma, Calera and Mcbride. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in and near burn areas should listen to emergency officials. Target Area: Antelope Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE RECENT BURN SCARS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the recent burn scars in Los Angeles county. * WHERE...Portions of the Los Angeles county mountains, Antelope Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and Santa Clarita Valley in and below the Fish, Route, Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, and Lake burn scars. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may develop across the recent burn scars in LA County, bringing the risk of flash flooding and debris flows, as well as rockslides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slight chance of thunderstorms has been added for Los Angeles county on Tuesday. Peak rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.75 inches per hour are forecasted for the watch area, with local rates up to 1.00 inch per hour possible in favored upslope locations and near thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Wind prone areas may gust up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM PST Sunday until 6 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High profile vehicles may be blown over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles on US-95, US-6, NV-338, and NV-359.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Salt Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Salt Lake Valley; Sevier Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Salt Lake Valley, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and Sevier Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills, Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills; Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches, though a few spots above 2500 feet could see up to 6 inches of new snow. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 23:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 23:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Along and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and areas of blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and areas of blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow expected in the Kigluaik and Bendeleben mountain ranges.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds and heavy snow with near blizzard conditions will move into the area tonight and will continue into Monday morning. Visibility will improve Monday afternoon as snow mixes with and then changes to rain. Expect very strong wind gusts to 55 mph to continue into Monday night.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Orange County Inland, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BOND/SILVERADO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Bond/Silverado burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Bond/Silverado burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Bond/Silverado burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall looks to impact the burn scars starting early Tuesday morning and lasting through Tuesday night, with the heaviest rainfall occurring Tuesday afternoon and early evening. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in and near burn areas should listen to emergency officials. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE RECENT BURN SCARS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the recent burn scars in Los Angeles county. * WHERE...Portions of the Los Angeles county mountains, Antelope Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and Santa Clarita Valley in and below the Fish, Route, Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, and Lake burn scars. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may develop across the recent burn scars in LA County, bringing the risk of flash flooding and debris flows, as well as rockslides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slight chance of thunderstorms has been added for Los Angeles county on Tuesday. Peak rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.75 inches per hour are forecasted for the watch area, with local rates up to 1.00 inch per hour possible in favored upslope locations and near thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
