Paramore revealed the itinerary for their 2023 tour, which includes a June stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The pop-punk trio will make it to the Motor City on June 7, with support from indie rockers Bloc Party and Ghanaian-Australian singer Genesis Owusu. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 9, at 10 a.m. for the general public, but a fan presale starts Monday via Ticketmaster.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO