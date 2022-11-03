Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
MDI Trojans vs. Waterville Panthers for Northern Maine Class 8-Man Large School Championship [VIDEO and LISTEN LIVE]
Tonight the MDI Trojans take on the Waterville Panthers for the Northern Maine 8-Man Large School Championship. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field at MDI High School. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on our free downloadable APP, online on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device beginning at 6:40 p.m. with the pregame show.
Tickets Available for EHS and MDI Fall Plays
Last Fall I had the honor of participating in the Ellsworth High School Mad Jester's Fall production of "High School Musical"! Let me tell you, these actors, production crew, musicians and directors, costumers and choreographers work, and they work HARD! Rehearsals are lengthy, meticulous and there's some screaming that would make basketball coaches jealous! But the end result is a fantastic musical!
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Finding success on and off the field, Bangor High student also finds time to help her community
BANGOR, Maine — It's been a busy fall for high schools across the state as students returned to classrooms and the sports fields. At Bangor High School, Lauren Small is balancing plenty of responsibilities in and outside of the classroom. She finished her second varsity field hockey season last month.
Support Conners Emerson 8th Grade Class Saturday November 12th
The Conners Emerson 8th Grade Class will be out bright and early, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, November 12th selling pies in front of the Swan Agency on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor! They'll be selling the pies to raise money for their end of the year white water rafting trip.
Name A Former Bangor Area Business That Ages You
Ever bring up an old business that isn’t open anymore, and someone younger looks at you like you have three heads?. It really is amazing how when you get a little older, you can think of a place you used to go all the time, and get a little nostalgic for it.
Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens
This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
Paul Paradis Wins 2022 Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Cadillac Award [VIDEO]
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce held their 2022 Annual Award Dinner on Wednesday night, November 2nd. At the Dinner, they announced the 2022 Cadillac Award winner, given this year to Paul Paradis. If you were not able to attend the dinner, here's the video that was shown. Congratulations to...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
Free Veteran’s Day Activities in Hancock and Washington Counties
Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day! It's the day to Honor all of our veteran's! Here are a list of free activities in Hancock and Washington County. Acadia National Park - There is NO admission to the Park on Veteran's Day, November 11th. Cherryfield - St. Michael's Church located at...
WPFO
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest
What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
MDI Thanksgiving Project – How to Donate and How to Receive a Turkey Box [INFO]
Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24th, and this year with the rising price of food, oil, gasoline, and really everything, more and more of our friends and neighbors are going to need some help. If your family could use some help with Thanksgiving this year, please sign up by emailing HERE...
Open Table MDI Returns to Sit-Down Dining with Music – Tuesdays Beginning November 1
For the 1st time in 2.5 years, starting Tuesday, November 1st Open Table MDI is returning to in-person dining for their FREE meals on Tuesday nights, with music!. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m Tuesdays. at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor. For those who may be...
Ellsworth High School Pops Concert Thursday to Benefit EHS Band Trip to Washington
Thursday night, October 27th will be a night of great music at Ellsworth High School, all to raise money to send the Ellsworth High School Band to Washington DC in November for the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration!. The Pops Concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Ellsworth High School...
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0