Ellsworth, ME

MDI Trojans vs. Waterville Panthers for Northern Maine Class 8-Man Large School Championship [VIDEO and LISTEN LIVE]

Tonight the MDI Trojans take on the Waterville Panthers for the Northern Maine 8-Man Large School Championship. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field at MDI High School. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on our free downloadable APP, online on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device beginning at 6:40 p.m. with the pregame show.
WATERVILLE, ME
Tickets Available for EHS and MDI Fall Plays

Last Fall I had the honor of participating in the Ellsworth High School Mad Jester's Fall production of "High School Musical"! Let me tell you, these actors, production crew, musicians and directors, costumers and choreographers work, and they work HARD! Rehearsals are lengthy, meticulous and there's some screaming that would make basketball coaches jealous! But the end result is a fantastic musical!
ELLSWORTH, ME
Name A Former Bangor Area Business That Ages You

Ever bring up an old business that isn’t open anymore, and someone younger looks at you like you have three heads?. It really is amazing how when you get a little older, you can think of a place you used to go all the time, and get a little nostalgic for it.
BANGOR, ME
Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens

This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
WATERVILLE, ME
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

