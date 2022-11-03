Read full article on original website
New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships
MILAN (AP) — Italy's new far-right led government adopted a measure Friday formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy would allow...
Cop27– live: PM ‘has no credibility’ urging delegates to keep Glasgow pledges
Rishi Sunak has “no credibility” to urge delegates in Egypt to stick to commitments made at the Cop26 climate summit held in Glasgow last year, the co-leader of the Green Party has said.As the UN climate conference in Egypt moved into its second day, Caroline Lucas attacked the prime minister for telling other nations to uphold the 2021 commitment to reduce the use of coal when his own government has a poor record on mitigating climate change.She said: “PM has no credibility when he urges others at #COP27 to keep Glasgow commitments when his own Govt hasn’t met finance...
APTOPIX Italy Migrants
German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors. Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for a safe harbor from three other ships carrying another 900 people in nearby waters. Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its ports to rescue ship run by non-governmental organizations and insists that it is the countries whose flag the ships fly that must take on the migrants. But it allowed the Humanity 1 access to port to disembark minors and people needing medical attention.
Kosovo's ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government's decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb police officer...
Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat
More than six months after Russian forces retreated from the towns around the Ukrainian capital, residents of the region are still struggling to rebuild their lives
Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference...
How car-park cricket in Lebanon gives Sri Lankan migrant workers an escape
When Fernando Sugath arrived in Lebanon in the mid-1990s, cricket was an underground sport. Literally. After living in Beirut for a year as one of the country’s 80,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers, a fellow countryman he met in a supermarket invited him to a game. “I had been looking for somewhere to play,” says Sugath. “Also, I didn’t have any friends.” He turned up at the address he was given to discover the players crammed into a tiny underground car park beneath an apartment building.
What early exit? China doubles down on zero-Covid pledge despite public frustration
China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they're intended to protect.
Leading economists back federal government action to curb rising gas and electricity prices
Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly endorsed intervention to restrain gas and electricity prices, with only three of the 47 leading economists surveyed believing the best thing the government can do is to leave things to the market. The 47 economists surveyed are members of a panel selected by a committee of the Economic Society of Australia for its expertise in fields including public policy and economic modelling. Among its members are former Reserve Bank, Treasury and OECD officials, and a former member of the Reserve Bank board. Previously unpalatable options Told that Treasurer Jim Chalmers is examining options that until recently would have...
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what...
China's exports shrink unexpectedly as global slowdown jolts demand
China's exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as surging inflation and rising interest rates hammered global demand while new COVID-19 curbs at home disrupted output and consumption.
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Holger Rune, Denmark, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (8), Canada, 6-4, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4). Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain,...
‘We have nowhere to go’: The pensioners barely surviving on Ukraine’s front lines
The echoing crash of a shell landing nearby sends Luda’s pet dog scurrying into the makeshift shed that a neighbour made out of scraps of broken cupboards in an effort to provide shelter.But the people in this frontline town in northeast Ukraine just stare numbly at the sky, bracing for the next hit. It goes like this most days: they are marooned by bombed-out buildings.Another louder explosion cracks through the winter wind. The night shelling has begun.“Why are we still here? We don’t have any other place to go,” 77-year-old pensioner Luda says simply, as a pot of gruel...
