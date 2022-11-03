ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donald Trump Surprises With Ron DeSantis Line at Rally in Miami

At a Sunday afternoon midterm election rally near Miami, Donald Trump avoided taking a jab at Florida’s other most popular Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the U.S. Senate,” the former president told more than 2,000 supporters. “And you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.”
The Independent

Police respond after ‘suspicious’ powder found at office for Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake

Police in Arizona are investigating after a campaign office of GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake received a suspicious package containing white powder.According to the Phoenix police department, officers responded to an address where Ms Lake’s campaign office is located and found suspicious items inside the mail on Sunday, reported The Hill.Police said the items were collected and the area was secured.Teams from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Phoenix fire department and hazmat squad had responded to the incident.No one has been injured in the incident.The staffer at Ms Lake’s campaign office who opened the envelope was trained as...
Miami Herald

Assailant encouraged GOP canvasser to ‘do your job’ — raising questions about Rubio’s account

The man accused of a politically motivated attack on a Republican Party canvasser in Hialeah last month actually encouraged the canvasser to keep handing out fliers just moments before the fight started, according to cellphone videos obtained by the Miami Herald — raising more questions about whether the canvasser was attacked for being a Republican, as both he and Sen. Marco Rubio have repeatedly stated.
CNN

Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn

CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
thecentersquare.com

U.S. News: 10 Florida universities rank among the best in the world

(The Center Square) – Ten Florida universities are on a list of 2,000 identified by U.S. News & World Report as the best in the world. Ranked 98th on the list and the top Florida school was the University of Florida in Gainesville. It’s the third-largest Florida university by student population and the fifth-largest single-campus university in the U.S.
