Donald Trump Surprises With Ron DeSantis Line at Rally in Miami
At a Sunday afternoon midterm election rally near Miami, Donald Trump avoided taking a jab at Florida’s other most popular Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the U.S. Senate,” the former president told more than 2,000 supporters. “And you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.”
DeSantis or Crist? What Tampa Bay Latinos say about governor’s race
TAMPA — Some voters are disturbed by the state of the economy and the rising cost of living. Others believe education, health care, and immigration should be top issues for the next governor. But one thing is for sure: Candidates and traditional parties can’t count on Latinos to vote...
Charlie Crist Claims Florida Gov. DeSantis Is A Threat To Democracy – In A State Where Nearly 4M People Have Already Voted
Democrat Charlie Crist, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, stood by his claim that incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of America’s major “threats to democracy.” The left-wing Clearwater Democrat, who was once Florida’s Republican governor, has promised throughout his campaign to
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Trump vs. DeSantis: Which Republican Is More Popular in Florida?
A recent poll shows Florida Republicans split on which of the two conservative leaders they'd want to be GOP presidential nominee in 2024.
Trump rally today: DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. During a rally on Sunday in...
Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge
With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack...
Police respond after ‘suspicious’ powder found at office for Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake
Police in Arizona are investigating after a campaign office of GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake received a suspicious package containing white powder.According to the Phoenix police department, officers responded to an address where Ms Lake’s campaign office is located and found suspicious items inside the mail on Sunday, reported The Hill.Police said the items were collected and the area was secured.Teams from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Phoenix fire department and hazmat squad had responded to the incident.No one has been injured in the incident.The staffer at Ms Lake’s campaign office who opened the envelope was trained as...
NBC News Reporter Yamiche Alcindor Accused Of Illegally Voting In Florida
A conservative group has raised questions about possible election fraud by left-wing reporter Yamiche Alcindor. According to the conservative website The Federalist, the American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint that asserted Alcindor is an active voter in Broward County, even as she admits and
Miami Trump supporter convicted of shooting at men after argument over Biden flag on Jet Ski
A Miami jury on Thursday convicted a Donald Trump supporter who was accused of shooting at two men in a dust-up that started over one of them flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on his Jet Ski on Election Day 2020.
Assailant encouraged GOP canvasser to ‘do your job’ — raising questions about Rubio’s account
The man accused of a politically motivated attack on a Republican Party canvasser in Hialeah last month actually encouraged the canvasser to keep handing out fliers just moments before the fight started, according to cellphone videos obtained by the Miami Herald — raising more questions about whether the canvasser was attacked for being a Republican, as both he and Sen. Marco Rubio have repeatedly stated.
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
South Florida’s campaign crescendo: From ‘souls to the polls’ to a Trump rally
The final day of early voting Sunday was highlighted by political events across South Florida.
Bradenton City Council candidates look to unseat and bring 'civility' to the board
Three seats are up for reelection in the Bradenton City Council, with candidates campaigning on pressing issues including bringing back curbside recycling, relocation of city hall, and enforcing transparency among city offices. Manatee briefs: Tax bills mailed, Nov. 8 election, Sarasota Medieval Fair & more. And:Settlement terms made public in...
U.S. News: 10 Florida universities rank among the best in the world
(The Center Square) – Ten Florida universities are on a list of 2,000 identified by U.S. News & World Report as the best in the world. Ranked 98th on the list and the top Florida school was the University of Florida in Gainesville. It’s the third-largest Florida university by student population and the fifth-largest single-campus university in the U.S.
