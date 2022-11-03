Police in Arizona are investigating after a campaign office of GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake received a suspicious package containing white powder.According to the Phoenix police department, officers responded to an address where Ms Lake’s campaign office is located and found suspicious items inside the mail on Sunday, reported The Hill.Police said the items were collected and the area was secured.Teams from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Phoenix fire department and hazmat squad had responded to the incident.No one has been injured in the incident.The staffer at Ms Lake’s campaign office who opened the envelope was trained as...

