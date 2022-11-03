ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Grocery Store Shut Down Due To Rodent Infestation

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2dnQ_0ixfwaZZ00
Food Depot Photo Credit: Image capture Jul 2019 © 2022 Google

A grocery store in Northeast Baltimore has been closed due to health violations after reportedly being infested with rodents, reports CBS News.

Baltimore City Department of Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Food Depot, located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to health violations, continues the outlet.

The Department of Health stated that the violations included a rodent infestation and lack of potable water. The agency said that the facility must correct all of the violations before a reinspection. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

Comments / 58

King Ghost
3d ago

lmaooo whhaatttt???!??? they should've BEEN shutdown that market years ago,,, always dirty in there

Reply(3)
14
Dave Owen
3d ago

Shocked that a Baltimore City department is still doing a good job. Unlike the schools ,police court systems

Reply(1)
5
you know I’m right ?
2d ago

This is a reason why you have food deserts that and you keep stealing all the food out of the store

Reply(1)
4
 

