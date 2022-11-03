Baltimore Grocery Store Shut Down Due To Rodent Infestation
A grocery store in Northeast Baltimore has been closed due to health violations after reportedly being infested with rodents, reports CBS News.
Baltimore City Department of Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Food Depot, located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to health violations, continues the outlet.
The Department of Health stated that the violations included a rodent infestation and lack of potable water. The agency said that the facility must correct all of the violations before a reinspection. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.
