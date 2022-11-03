Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Police: Former East Hartford teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former CREC teacher in East Hartford is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and now faces charges, police said. Authorities said Karen Vinick, 34, was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School, formerly CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.
West Hartford police: 'Armed and dangerous' wanted in connection to Joseph's University shooting
They say the firearm used in the incident has not been recovered.
darientimes.com
Man exposes himself to students near Rocky Hill High School, superintendent says
ROCKY HILL — Police are stepping up patrols at Rocky Hill High School Friday after a man exposed himself to two students, an official said. The incident happened Thursday near the tennis courts, Mark Zito, superintendent of schools, wrote in a note to the school community. He said police are investigating the incident at the high school, which is located on Chapin Avenue.
South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
NBC Connecticut
Police Search for Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Waterbury
Police are searching for the vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night. Officers were called to East Main Street around 8:44 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian. When police arrived, they said they found a 78-year-old man from...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
NBC Connecticut
Man With a Gun Taken Into Custody After 2-Day Investigation in Milford
After a two-day investigation, police said they've taken a man with a gun in Milford into custody. Police said 49-year-old Charles Aungst called officers at around 12 a.m. Wednesday and said he was locked in his second floor apartment. He went on to say that he shot the door lock to get it open, but wasn't able to.
Firearm, 'Purple' Fentanyl Seized During Highway Detail In Hartford
A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with "purple" fentanyl and a loaded gun during a traffic stop as part of a highway enforcement operation. The arrest took place in Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 3 after officers of a statewide task force spotted a man allegedly participating in a drug transaction.
longisland.com
Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges After Threatening Officers with Loaded Handgun
Suffolk County Police arrested a Copiague man for drugs and weapons charges after he threatened officers with a loaded handgun. Following an anonymous tip and subsequent investigation, Suffolk County Police Narcotics Section detectives, with the assistance of Emergency Service Section officers, the First Squad Special Operations Team, Criminal Intelligence Section, and First Precinct Community Support Unit officers, executed a search warrant at the home of Cory Tyson, located at 110 44th Street, at approximately 6 a.m.
Witnesses said murder suspect scared them
ENFIELD — Christopher Kennedy, who was found dead from stab wounds in the gazebo on the Town Green on Aug. 10, called police the night of his death to report another man was harassing him, but when officers arrived, Kennedy said he was OK and canceled his complaint, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
Bristol Press
Bristol police looking for missing teenagers, one of whom never returned home from school
BRISTOL – Police are looking for two young teenagers whose disappearances are not believed to be connected to one another. Silver Alerts have been issued for Hailey Fernandez, 13, and Elijah Bermudez, 14, police said late Thursday. “There is no known connection between Elijah Bermudez and missing juvenile Hailey...
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday. Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV. When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury....
Journal Inquirer
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
westernmassnews.com
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
