East Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Police: Former East Hartford teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former CREC teacher in East Hartford is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and now faces charges, police said. Authorities said Karen Vinick, 34, was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School, formerly CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Man exposes himself to students near Rocky Hill High School, superintendent says

ROCKY HILL — Police are stepping up patrols at Rocky Hill High School Friday after a man exposed himself to two students, an official said. The incident happened Thursday near the tennis courts, Mark Zito, superintendent of schools, wrote in a note to the school community. He said police are investigating the incident at the high school, which is located on Chapin Avenue.
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Search for Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Waterbury

Police are searching for the vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night. Officers were called to East Main Street around 8:44 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian. When police arrived, they said they found a 78-year-old man from...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man With a Gun Taken Into Custody After 2-Day Investigation in Milford

After a two-day investigation, police said they've taken a man with a gun in Milford into custody. Police said 49-year-old Charles Aungst called officers at around 12 a.m. Wednesday and said he was locked in his second floor apartment. He went on to say that he shot the door lock to get it open, but wasn't able to.
MILFORD, CT
longisland.com

Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges After Threatening Officers with Loaded Handgun

Suffolk County Police arrested a Copiague man for drugs and weapons charges after he threatened officers with a loaded handgun. Following an anonymous tip and subsequent investigation, Suffolk County Police Narcotics Section detectives, with the assistance of Emergency Service Section officers, the First Squad Special Operations Team, Criminal Intelligence Section, and First Precinct Community Support Unit officers, executed a search warrant at the home of Cory Tyson, located at 110 44th Street, at approximately 6 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Journal Inquirer

Witnesses said murder suspect scared them

ENFIELD — Christopher Kennedy, who was found dead from stab wounds in the gazebo on the Town Green on Aug. 10, called police the night of his death to report another man was harassing him, but when officers arrived, Kennedy said he was OK and canceled his complaint, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday. Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV. When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury....
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
AGAWAM, MA

