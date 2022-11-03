Read full article on original website
Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, extend win streak to 12 matches
MADISON, Wis. — The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took down Indiana in four sets Sunday to extend its win streak to 12 matches. The Badgers were lead by Sarah Franklin with 18 kills as Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek added nine each. At the net, Wisconsin totaled eight blocks in comparison to the Hoosiers’ four.
John Peter Martin Haberle
MADISON- John Peter Martin Haberle, age 70, of Fitchburg, formerly of Verona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born at Methodist Hospital in Madison, on April 24, 1952, the son of John Lawrence Haberle and Wilma Helen (Ferris) Haberle. John was a...
Oregon defeats Whitefish Bay to win second straight D2 title
Shirley R. Sorenson
MADISON – Shirley Romelle Sorenson, age 94, of Madison, passed away peacefully with daughter, Linda, and son, Jim, by her side on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at The Koselig House in DeForest, Wis. She was born on Jan. 7, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Ellen Halvorsen.
Suellen S. Adams
MADISON – Suellen S. Adams, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after a ten-month battle with liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). She was a joyful, compassionate, strong and creative wife and mother. Her ability to find a way to celebrate life’s small moments inspired both friends and family throughout her life.
Verona rallies to win Division 1 state title
Kimberly upsets undefeated No. 1 Waunakee 31-16
Viola Fay Feia
MADISON – Viola Fay Feia, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Feb. 25, 1926, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Louis and Ella (Nelson) Davis. Viola graduated from Creighton High School in Omaha, Neb. She...
Kettle Moraine ends Sun Prairie East’s playoff bid winning 27-6
Lois H. Smith
STOUGHTON – Lois H. Smith, age 85, was received into her eternal home on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born on July 30, 1937, to the late Edward H. and Bertha (Schroedel) Polansky. Lois resided in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., until she wed Douglas C. Smith on May 4,...
Columbus keeps playoff bid alive taking down Ellsworth 35-6
Top-ranked Monroe shuts out West Bend East to advance
Kenneth C. Dary
Kenneth C. Dary, age 94, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born on Dec. 6, 1927, in Madison, Wis., the son of Merwin and Myrtle (Cook) Dary. Kenneth married Donna Jacobson on July 16, 1950, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Kenneth served in the...
Mondovi shuts out Marshall 35-0
David Kenneth Ryburn
David Kenneth Ryburn, age 51, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home in Oregon, Wis. David was born in Sycamore, Ill., to Diana and James Ryburn on June 21, 1971. He attended school in Waterman, Ill., and graduated in 1988. David’s most notable and proud place of employment was Nation’s Pizza where he wrestled the cheese machine he called “Medusa.” In fact, one day he ground 17,500 pounds of cheese and wrestled Medusa the whole way. He was so proud to be a part of putting out quality products for the community. David loved the people he worked with.
Alan Norman Acker
EDGERTON / MIDDLETON – Alan N. “A-Train” Acker, age 70, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Oregon Health Care. Al passed after an 18-month duration with renal cell cancer. He was born March 5, 1952, in Madison, to Albert and Lorraine (Meffert) Acker. Al graduated from Middleton High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. Alan was a commercial truck driver for many years. He enjoyed landscaping, family gatherings and plowing snow in his neighborhood in his spare time.
Betty A. Granger
Betty Ann {Jay} Granger, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 2nd, 2022. Betty was born to Vivah and John Jay in Mauston, WI on June 3rd, 1946. She was the 2nd to last child in a big family of 10 siblings. A family built on the legacy of love and acceptance. As a young child she lived on a farm in LaValle until it burnt down when they were all at an outdoor movie together; they came home to next to nothing but were resilient. From there, John Jay rented a house on a farm near Baraboo, known as the Potter farm. Shortly after he passed, Vivah took the family and moved into the town of Mauston where Betty grew up and went to the Mauston school system. After graduation in 1964, she started working for the phone company in Mauston, then she moved in with her brother and worked on the square in Madison. In 1969, she married the love of her life, Robert (Granger). They moved together to the town of Windsor, Wi where they rented an apartment. Soon after that they found a house in Oregon and it was there that they had their first born child, Jennifer, and their love grew.
Shiocton upsets Cambria-Friesland 32-14, advances to Level 4
Richard Fellmer Ward
STOUGHTON – Richard Fellmer Ward – Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and cousin was born on April 7, 1942, in Rockford, Ill., and passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 80, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. Richard is survived and...
Francis R. “Frank” Thousand
MADISON – Frank passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a courageous battle against Interstitial Lung Disease. He was born in Dodgeville, Wis., to Donald and Lillian. He married his pal, Millie, on April 3, 1971. Franks’s passion was land surveying and he...
