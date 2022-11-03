Betty Ann {Jay} Granger, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 2nd, 2022. Betty was born to Vivah and John Jay in Mauston, WI on June 3rd, 1946. She was the 2nd to last child in a big family of 10 siblings. A family built on the legacy of love and acceptance. As a young child she lived on a farm in LaValle until it burnt down when they were all at an outdoor movie together; they came home to next to nothing but were resilient. From there, John Jay rented a house on a farm near Baraboo, known as the Potter farm. Shortly after he passed, Vivah took the family and moved into the town of Mauston where Betty grew up and went to the Mauston school system. After graduation in 1964, she started working for the phone company in Mauston, then she moved in with her brother and worked on the square in Madison. In 1969, she married the love of her life, Robert (Granger). They moved together to the town of Windsor, Wi where they rented an apartment. Soon after that they found a house in Oregon and it was there that they had their first born child, Jennifer, and their love grew.

MAUSTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO