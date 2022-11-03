ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends

Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
dotesports.com

100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season

100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
dotesports.com

Alleged altercation costs popular CS:GO caster his spot in IEM Rio Major broadcast

Canadian CS:GO caster Matthew “⁠Sadokist⁠” Trivett will no longer take part in the upcoming broadcasts of IEM Rio Major, the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament running in Brazil. The 34-year-old didn’t appear today on the first day of the Legends Stage after casting the Challengers Stage earlier...
dotesports.com

When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
dotesports.com

Team Liquid will re-sign support CoreJJ for 2023 LCS season, according to report

Team Liquid will re-sign its longtime starting League of Legends support player CoreJJ, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger. CoreJJ has been the starting support for Liquid since the 2019 season. During his time with the team, Liquid have won two LCS...
dotesports.com

3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023

North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
dotesports.com

C9 k3soju earns TFT Worlds seed, Kyivix claims NA championship title

From Teamfight Tactics legendary Dragons to Dragonmancers and Reroll builds, three players at the North American Regional Finals claimed a spot at the 2022 Dragonlands World Championship. Heading into the NA Regional Finals, players were battling for a total of three TFT Dragonlands Worlds seeds. The North American region had...
dotesports.com

Cloud9 continue their sterling run, punch ticket to IEM Rio Major playoffs

Just six days ago, Cloud9 had arguably the worst start of any team to the IEM Rio Major: an 0-2 hole, and one best-of-three away from heading back to Europe with not even a whiff of playoff Counter-Strike. But they say pressure makes diamonds, and today C9 shined brightest as the first team to grab a playoff spot out of the Legends stage.
dotesports.com

Jabz jumps ship: Fnatic’s captain will lead Talon Esports in the 2023 DPC

Talon Esports has found the focal point for its rebuild, bringing in Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong to helm the next iteration of the organization’s Dota 2 roster. Jabz is making the jump over to Talon from Fnatic, where he spent the last four years playing various positions for one of SEA’s best teams. Now, he will make a quick step over to one of the region’s newest powerhouses as Talon tries to build something stable following The International 2022.
dotesports.com

Elyoya reportedly staying with MAD Lions for the 2023 LEC season

The Spanish jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla will continue playing for LEC team MAD Lions for 2023, according to a report by Jaxon.gg. Despite major interest from other European teams, including Fnatic and G2 Esports, as well as offers from abroad, Elyoya will play on MAD for the remainder of his contract which ends next year.

