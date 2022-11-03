Read full article on original website
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season
100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
Riot finally letting League players hide their names in ranked lobbies—but not everyone is happy
Preseason is coming on Nov. 16, and with it, we’ll once again see our favorite game change colors, leaving us lost unless we adapt and survive. One of the latest changes that has been teased for weeks now allows League of Legends players to hide their names in ranked lobbies.
Soccer stars Pogba, Neymar, Messi confirmed for Call of Duty collaboration, including MW2 and Warzone 2
Another one of Call of Duty’s many worst-kept secrets has now been officially revealed. Soccer superstars Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi are coming to several CoD titles, including Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Call of Duty Mobile. Details of the partnership have not been revealed just yet. Leakers...
Alleged altercation costs popular CS:GO caster his spot in IEM Rio Major broadcast
Canadian CS:GO caster Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett will no longer take part in the upcoming broadcasts of IEM Rio Major, the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament running in Brazil. The 34-year-old didn’t appear today on the first day of the Legends Stage after casting the Challengers Stage earlier...
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
Team Liquid will re-sign support CoreJJ for 2023 LCS season, according to report
Team Liquid will re-sign its longtime starting League of Legends support player CoreJJ, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger. CoreJJ has been the starting support for Liquid since the 2019 season. During his time with the team, Liquid have won two LCS...
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023
North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
Pricey problems: Jankos reveals how many League teams pulled out of contract negotiations over steep buyout
Ever since Jankos’ team was eliminated from the 2022 World Championship, the former G2 Esports jungler has been relatively candid about his ongoing issues finding a new League of Legends team for 2023. Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old announced he’d be heading into the offseason as a free agent...
C9 k3soju earns TFT Worlds seed, Kyivix claims NA championship title
From Teamfight Tactics legendary Dragons to Dragonmancers and Reroll builds, three players at the North American Regional Finals claimed a spot at the 2022 Dragonlands World Championship. Heading into the NA Regional Finals, players were battling for a total of three TFT Dragonlands Worlds seeds. The North American region had...
Cloud9 continue their sterling run, punch ticket to IEM Rio Major playoffs
Just six days ago, Cloud9 had arguably the worst start of any team to the IEM Rio Major: an 0-2 hole, and one best-of-three away from heading back to Europe with not even a whiff of playoff Counter-Strike. But they say pressure makes diamonds, and today C9 shined brightest as the first team to grab a playoff spot out of the Legends stage.
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
Jabz jumps ship: Fnatic’s captain will lead Talon Esports in the 2023 DPC
Talon Esports has found the focal point for its rebuild, bringing in Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong to helm the next iteration of the organization’s Dota 2 roster. Jabz is making the jump over to Talon from Fnatic, where he spent the last four years playing various positions for one of SEA’s best teams. Now, he will make a quick step over to one of the region’s newest powerhouses as Talon tries to build something stable following The International 2022.
Draft diff: Here are 6 champions that will dictate the final series at Worlds 2022 between T1 and DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The final showdown is set. On Saturday, Nov. 5, two titans of the competitive League of...
First elimination and advancement matches of Legends Stage defined at IEM Rio Major
The third round of IEM Rio CS:GO Major Legends Stage will be played Sunday, and for the first time in this stage, there’ll be best-of-threes for elimination and advancement matches, on top of the remaining best-of-ones for teams that are in the 1-1 pool. FURIA, the only home team...
Elyoya reportedly staying with MAD Lions for the 2023 LEC season
The Spanish jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla will continue playing for LEC team MAD Lions for 2023, according to a report by Jaxon.gg. Despite major interest from other European teams, including Fnatic and G2 Esports, as well as offers from abroad, Elyoya will play on MAD for the remainder of his contract which ends next year.
Proving the doubters wrong, again: DRX emerge from hard-fought series against T1 to win 2022 League World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Nearly a decade ago, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok debuted simultaneously in the LCK,...
Say goodbye to Dragonlands because TFT Patch 12.22 is officially the last dragon-themed update
All good things eventually have to come to an end. The Dragonlands set, which had a good run in Teamfight Tactics, is, unfortunately, leaving the small battle arena to make room for the new set, Monsters Attack!. Patch 12.22 is the last patch of the Dragonlands set, according to TFT...
