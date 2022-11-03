Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
A Quick Guide to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a hot topic in the world of finance and economics. In this blog post, we'll explore the basics of CBDCs, how global central banks and policymakers have approached their regulation, and what implications CBDCs may hold for finance professionals. As outlined in Module 2...
dailycoin.com
CBDC Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Central Bank Digital Currency
The concept of money and spending has been evolving dramatically since the advent of cryptocurrencies. Notably, digital currencies have continued to garner interest while exposing the world to possibilities it never imagined were even conceivable. Interestingly, owing to its entirely decentralized system, cryptocurrency became a honeypot for many, so much...
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
coingeek.com
No blanket ban on digital asset operators as Bank of Canada flexes regulatory muscles
The Bank of Canada has been saddled with the task of being the chief agency in charge of the digital asset sector. Since it assumed the role, there have been whispers over the kind of regulatory regime imposed on the industry, but the bank says it will adopt a “flexible, risk-based approach.” The central bank noted that it would work with the federal government to establish a proper regulatory framework for operators.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?
The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
blockchain.news
Coinbase CEO Criticizes Singapore's Aim to Become a Web3 Hub at Expense of Crypto Trading
While speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 on November 3, the CEO of U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, raised concerns that Singapore wants to become a forward-looking regulator, but is not welcoming cryptocurrency trading. Armstrong stated: “Singapore wants to be a Web3 hub, and then simultaneously say: ’Oh,...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
forkast.news
Canada to examine risks from crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs in budget
The Canadian government will begin a consultation on the risks that digital assets and currencies may pose to the country’s traditional financial system. The Canadian government’s 2022 Fall Economic Statement released by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday announced “consultations with stakeholders on digital currencies, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies.”
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Exchange Exec Says Bitcoin’s ‘Boring’ Price Action Has a Silver Lining
Vijay Ayyar, VP of Corporate Development & International at crypto exchange Luno, which is an independently operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, recently talked about Bitcoin’s “boring” price action and why it might not be a bad thing. Data from TradingView shows that for the past couple...
datafloq.com
NY Fed official: Digital dollar could speed foreign exchange settlement
(Reuters) -A top Federal Reserve Bank of New York official said on Friday that the bank sees promise in using a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in foreign exchange markets. Michelle Neal, who is head of the bank’s Markets Group, did not say anything involving a...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Erupts 244% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Crypto Giant Coinbase
The price of a Solana (SOL)-based crypto asset is surging after getting support from US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says its customers can now trade the altcoins Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on its platforms following an earlier announcement that it will add these low-cap coins to its catalog of supported cryptocurrencies.
zycrypto.com
RBI Launches Much-Anticipated Digital Rupee Pilot For Wholesale Segment
India’s much anticipated Digital Rupee has been launched for the wholesale segment on a pilot basis. The use case for Digital Rupee in wholesale will be the settlement of transactions in government securities in the secondary market, the RBI said in a statement. “The use case for this pilot...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Set for Imminent Launch Earns Big Boost From Coinbase
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added a new token to its list of altcoins that may appear on its roster of tradable digital assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it’s adding Hashflow Token (HFT), the native token for decentralized exchange (DEX) Hashflow, to its roadmap. Hashflow is built...
coingeek.com
Singapore’s attempts at becoming digital asset hub exclude asset trading and speculation
Singapore has been moving toward reviving its digital asset ecosystem after falling down the pecking order in Southeast Asia. However, the attempts to rekindle the adoption of virtual assets are against their usage in speculating and trading, says a top executive at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Ravi Menon,...
