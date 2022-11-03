Read full article on original website
Related
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher was recently spotted holding hands with 36-year-old Alexander "A.E." Edwards. The music icon has a long roster of Hollywood loves including Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Richie Sambora.
A.V. Club
Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke joins the cast of Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy
Winston Duke has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Fall Guy, THR reports, adding yet another big name to the list of folks signing on for Gosling’s stuntman-focused action-adventure. Duke—who’ll be showing up on screen soon in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and who showed off his more comedic side a few years back in Jordan Peele’s Us—has joined David Leitcth’s adaptation of the ’80s Lee Majors TV series.
A.V. Club
HBO abruptly cancels Westworld
Sorry, violent delight fans: Those violent ends have come at last, as HBO announced today that it’s cancelling its sprawling sci-fi series Westworld after four seasons on the air—and without the fifth season that series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were reportedly hoping to get in to cover the “one last game” promised in the show’s now-series finale.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Millie Bobby Brown is back as Enola Holmes. Netflix, Friday,...
A.V. Club
The queen's death "reactivated a sense of purpose" on the set of The Crown
The Crown has been one of Netflix’s most acclaimed original releases since its premiere in 2016, but. will be on it than ever when the fifth season launches next week. Between the increased scrutiny of the real British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September and how the new episodes depict events from fairly recent history, the pressure is on.
Comments / 0