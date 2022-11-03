Read full article on original website
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like...
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
A new Netflix docuseries will examine the most notorious crimes in the world of bodybuilding. Watch the trailer below:. Killer Sally is the latest entry into the streamer’s ever-growing library of true crime series. The three-part series investigates the murder of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot...
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
Score Girlfriend Collective leggings on sale at Amazon while you can In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier). Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges...
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
Today is Stranger Things Day, so Netflix is celebrating the beloved series with a huge line-up of activities planned including live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise. The festivities will include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 being shown on the big screen for the first as well as an immersive viewing of the first episode online via Roblox. We've also seen some new behind-the-scenes photos today, and now Netflix is showing off new profile icons for their site.
Here's everything leaving Netflix in November 2022, including Clueless, Hancock and Goosebumps.
Lionel Dahmer's assistant reveals they are gearing up for a lawsuit against Netflix. Due to the newfound interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, they revealed Lionel Dahmer was not asked permission to use the prison tapes in the docu-series.
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, 9, shared a TikTok clip of her rocking a black pixie cut in honor of her grandmother's special day Like grandmother, like granddaughter! North West is celebrating her grandmother Kris Jenner's 67th birthday in style, specifically Kris' style. As part of the Kardashian-Jenner crew's Friday night dinner to honor the family matriarch, North, 9, joined her mother Kim Kardashian, 42, in dressing up as Kris. In a clip posted to her joint TikTok with Kim, North showed off her look, featuring an all-black suit...
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Enola Holmes 2 and Manifest season 4
