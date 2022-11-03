ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘There Was No Plan’: Lawyer for Florida Oath Keepers Leader Claims Client Went to D.C. to Help Roger Stone, Not to Storm U.S. Capitol

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 47

Jopin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Reply(10)
32
BetterMan
3d ago

Time for trump to face his charges, for being a sore loser just like his supporters who engaged in this Insurection against America Democracy. Lock them up and send them to our Military base in Cuba.

Reply(3)
12
Writestuff
3d ago

Individually, these guys are cowards when you get them alone. A lot of bluster, nothing to back it up.

Reply
13
Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: PBS and NBC's Yamiche Alcindor accused of illegally voting in Florida

White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor is accused of illegally voting in Florida, according to a complaint. The American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint last week demanding that Florida investigate the matter. The complaint alleges that Alcindor, who also serves as a Washington correspondent for NBC, is...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Jan. 6 rioter invokes Epstein after getting a five-month sentence for smashing in a Capitol window

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who smashed in a window at the U.S. Capitol invoked Jeffrey Epstein moments after he was sentenced to five months in federal prison Thursday. Troy Faulkner, of Ohio — who smashed in a window at the Capitol while he was wearing a jacket bearing his painting company's name and phone number — was handed a five-month sentence by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell.
OHIO STATE
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks

Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
HANSVILLE, WA
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Law & Crime

Legal Experts React as Twitter Employees Launch Class Action Suit Amid Elon Musk’s Firing Spree: There’s ‘Legal Analysis and Strategy Behind’ the Layoffs

A group of five Twitter employees have sued the social media giant over possible pending layoffs, alleging violations of federal and California law and demanding an injunction to stop Twitter from asking terminated employees to agree not to sue the company. The class action complaint on behalf of Emmanuel Cornet,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member

Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Bay Net

With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
MARYLAND STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
12K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy