‘There Was No Plan’: Lawyer for Florida Oath Keepers Leader Claims Client Went to D.C. to Help Roger Stone, Not to Storm U.S. Capitol

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
Time for trump to face his charges, for being a sore loser just like his supporters who engaged in this Insurection against America Democracy. Lock them up and send them to our Military base in Cuba.
Individually, these guys are cowards when you get them alone. A lot of bluster, nothing to back it up.
Related
Maryland GOP Congressional candidate targeted with violent threats
SEE IT: PBS and NBC's Yamiche Alcindor accused of illegally voting in Florida
Jan. 6 rioter invokes Epstein after getting a five-month sentence for smashing in a Capitol window
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent counting of military ballots in the state
Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
Wisconsin's Biggest Paper Says Ron Johnson 'Worst Senator,' Endorses Barnes
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
FBI receives ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
Chicago man accused of leaving voicemail with death threats at office of Republican candidate for governor
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests
Legal Experts React as Twitter Employees Launch Class Action Suit Amid Elon Musk’s Firing Spree: There’s ‘Legal Analysis and Strategy Behind’ the Layoffs
South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 47