Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Lansing Places That Will Make You an Awesome Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving is right around the corner. A time to come together with family and friends and be thankful for what you have. In addition to thankfulness, family, and friends, Thanksgiving is usually filled with ample food. Like, lots and lots of food. Like, so much food that people have to undo the top button of their pants and take a little turkey nap before dessert.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Five of The Best Grocery Stores In Lansing
The Thanksgiving holiday kicks off the biggest shopping time of the year. Cooking that meal takes a lot of groceries. It is typically the one meal a year that people go above and beyond what they would normally buy. Fresh matters. The best meats and produce are a must. So it is a good thing that we have some pretty solid grocery choices.
Did You Know This GR Native Created The Polar Express?
Growing up, I live, laughed, and loved The Polar Express!. Once the Christmas season rolled around, I always plopped on my couch or the bed to start my 800th watch of the movie. Even though I have watched this movie a billion times, I have learned a new fact that...
Michigan This Weekend: Veterans, Reptiles, Pottery & More
The first weekend of November looks to be warmer than normal - great weather to get out and about!. Here are some fun things to do in Mid-Michigan for the weekend of November 4th through the 6th, 2022. Greater Lansing Potters' Guild Fall Sale. The Greater Lansing Potters' Guild's Fall...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Did You See Jerry Seinfeld At Saginaw Twp Restaurant?
Celebrities are just like us, they eat too. Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld recently performed a show at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. Prior to his performance on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Seinfeld was spotted having breakfast at a Saginaw Township restaurant that morning. Can you imagine looking...
Six Weeks of Sunrises at 9am or Later? It’s Possible Next Year
Talking about that twice-a-year tradition of changing our clocks--either forward or back an hour. We've been springing forward and falling back for decades now, but America appears to be on the cusp of ending the biannual custom. Daylight Saving Time in Michigan and in most of the United States is...
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
Previewing Grand Ledge At Holt Tonight
It's a rematch of the CAAC Blue co-champions, as 8-2 Grand Ledge visits 7-3 Holt for the Division 1 district title tonight at Mike Smith Memorial Stadium in Holt. We say rematch as these two arch-rivals plays back in Week 3 at Grand Ledge. Holt won the first matchup 14-6 as the Ram defense forced five turnovers and blocked a punt for a safety to help them win the game.
Crumbl Cookies Opening Soon in Lansing’s Delta Township
All you have to do is mention the word "cookies" and everyone comes running. What is it about sinking your teeth into a perfectly baked delicious cookie?. There's nothing better, and that's why we can all look forward to Crumbl Cookies opening very soon in Delta Township, off of Saginaw Highway.
All Good Things Come To An End: ArtPrize Says Goodbye After 13 Years
They say all good things come to an end and in the case of Artprize that time has come. A groundbreaking Art Competition launched in Grand Rapids 13 years ago shared the news in a press release. Artprize Calls It Quit After 13 Years. "What started as an experiment in...
Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family
Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
Scottie Hazelton May Have Saved His Job As Michigan State’s Defensive Coordinator
After Michigan State's pass defense infamously finished 2021 dead-ass last, a horrible first half of 2022 made defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton Public Enemy No. 1 for the Spartan fanbase. But over the last month, he may have saved his job. From Week 3 through Week 6, MSU absorbed lopsided losses...
