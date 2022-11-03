Read full article on original website
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
First ‘Salutes and Handshakes’ connects veterans with employers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first ‘Salutes and Handshakes’ conference was held at East Tennessee State University’s Millennium Centre on Friday. The goal of the conference is to connect veterans with employers. It offers a space for them to communicate and come to an understanding of each other’s needs. Salutes and Handshakes was created […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City. THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
wcyb.com
New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
Johnson City Press
Project Thanksgiving needs your help to feed local families
KINGSPORT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on television, in stores, even in some homes, and it seems there are two schools of thought on the matter. It seems folks are either decking the halls (firing up the Christmas music and movies, decorating the house and putting up the tree) or shouting, “Hold up, can we not skip Thanksgiving, please?”.
wjhl.com
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni …. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. Hokies hampered by turnovers in loss to Georgia Tech. Hokies hampered by...
wcyb.com
Rich-R'-Tone Records historical marker unveiled in Johnson City honors bluegrass roots
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The marker honors Rich-R'-Tone Records and it is located outside the pavilion at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City. Rich-R'-Tone Records, an independent label, was the first label dedicated to recording bluegrass music. The...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Duo ‘banking’ on progress after reno of old SunTrust near downtown JC
The dust is still being kicked up daily outside the former SunTrust Bank at 426 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City, but that doesn't bother Sarah Morgan and Niki Giles.
LIST: What is there to do this weekend?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aside from the Tennessee Vols game against Georgia Saturday — which will air on CBS — what is there to do this weekend? The obvious choice may be to cook up some good game foods and invite family and friends over to watch the Vols take on the Bulldogs, but […]
wcyb.com
Gov. Lee to visit Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a couple of stops in Northeast Tennessee Friday. Lee is seeking a second term in office and is on a final push through the state ahead of Tuesday's election. His bus tour made a stop by the Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough, he then...
JC Parks and Rec accepting name ideas for 2 roadways
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation will accept nominations for two roadway names until Nov. 27. A release from city officials on Thursday states that the proposals will rename Chamber Drive and Alabama Street. Submissions must be in writing and explain the significance of the idea. Mail nominations to the […]
wjhl.com
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday …. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Meet Tri-Cities’ Vol fans who not only wear orange …. Meet Tri-Cities’ Vol fans who...
wcyb.com
Authorities in Sullivan County investigating after 17-year-old found dead in Blountville
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities in Sullivan County are investigating after a teenager was found dead in Blountville Friday. Police said 17-year-old Gavin Brown was found by a family member inside a home on County Hill Road in Blountville. Brown’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone...
wcyb.com
Mercer defeats ETSU in SoCon Tournament semifinal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mercer's lone goal by Dylan Gaither in the 17th minute off a free kick proved to be the only scoring Mercer needed as the Bears defeated ETSU 1-0 in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinal. With the loss, the men's soccer team's season comes to...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill.
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
