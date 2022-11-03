ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

First ‘Salutes and Handshakes’ connects veterans with employers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first ‘Salutes and Handshakes’ conference was held at East Tennessee State University’s Millennium Centre on Friday. The goal of the conference is to connect veterans with employers. It offers a space for them to communicate and come to an understanding of each other’s needs. Salutes and Handshakes was created […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Project Thanksgiving needs your help to feed local families

KINGSPORT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on television, in stores, even in some homes, and it seems there are two schools of thought on the matter. It seems folks are either decking the halls (firing up the Christmas music and movies, decorating the house and putting up the tree) or shouting, “Hold up, can we not skip Thanksgiving, please?”.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park

The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni …. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. Hokies hampered by turnovers in loss to Georgia Tech. Hokies hampered by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
WJHL

LIST: What is there to do this weekend?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aside from the Tennessee Vols game against Georgia Saturday — which will air on CBS — what is there to do this weekend? The obvious choice may be to cook up some good game foods and invite family and friends over to watch the Vols take on the Bulldogs, but […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Gov. Lee to visit Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a couple of stops in Northeast Tennessee Friday. Lee is seeking a second term in office and is on a final push through the state ahead of Tuesday's election. His bus tour made a stop by the Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough, he then...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

JC Parks and Rec accepting name ideas for 2 roadways

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation will accept nominations for two roadway names until Nov. 27. A release from city officials on Thursday states that the proposals will rename Chamber Drive and Alabama Street. Submissions must be in writing and explain the significance of the idea. Mail nominations to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Mercer defeats ETSU in SoCon Tournament semifinal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mercer's lone goal by Dylan Gaither in the 17th minute off a free kick proved to be the only scoring Mercer needed as the Bears defeated ETSU 1-0 in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinal. With the loss, the men's soccer team's season comes to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy