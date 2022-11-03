Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame Deals Clemson a Humiliating Loss Rarely Seen in Swinney Era
The Tigers coach referred to the embarrassing 35–14 loss as “an a--–kicking.” Now, Clemson has several questions to answer, starting at quarterback.
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
Swinney feels burden of Clemson Nation, says loss 'my responsibility'
Dabo Swinney didn’t hold back while speaking bluntly during his postgame press conference about the beating his team took at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. Clemson’s head coach called the (...)
247Sports
Marcus Freeman sees Notre Dame football send message with Clemson upset
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football upset Clemson 35-14 Saturday, a victory that brings the Fighting Irish to 6-3 with three straight wins. After early-season struggles, Freeman sees Notre Dame coming to form. "It's tough because you have some moments in your office when you're by yourself that you got...
Notre Dame Likely Eliminates Clemson From Playoff With Stunning Blowout Upset
Clemson likely saw its playoff chances come to an abrupt end this Saturday night in South Bend. The Tigers, who checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College football Playoff rankings last Tuesday, were blown out by the previously 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame tonight. Marcus Freeman and Co. hand Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Ranked No. 25 In The Latest Coaches Poll
Notre Dame is back in the Top 25 after a dominant 35-14 victory over Clemson. The Tigers were ranked fifth in last week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but they fell to 12th after the whipping that Notre Dame handed them. Notre Dame has not been ranked in the Top 25...
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
WATCH: Pick-6 for Benjamin Morrison; Notre Dame dominating Clemson
Clemson started at its own 25-yard line. DJ Uiagalelei returned at quarterback. On 1st and 10, he was incomplete on the throw but the Irish were called for holding. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 35-yard line, Uiagalelei ran for 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Uiagalelei was incomplete to Ngata, but they called pass interference on DJ Brown. Interesting call, to say the least. On 1st and 10 from the ND 48, Uiagalelei threw deep and once again, the Irish were penalized. Pass interference on Cam Hart. On 1st and 10 from the ND 33 with 13:58 left in the game, Uiagalelei hit Shipley for a gain of 7. On 2nd and 3, Uiagalelei rolled right and hit Williams for the first down and a gain of 7 yards. On 1st and 10 from the ND 19, Uiagalelei threw to Allen in the end zone and he was rocked by Ramon Henderson right in the chest. Allen was shaken up on the play. On 2nd and 10, Uiagalelei was picked off by Benjamin Morrison and he returned it for a touchdown. That was a 96-yard interception return for a score.
irishsportsdaily.com
Top 2024 RB Aneyas Williams Sees Notre Dame "Drop The Mic"
Deland McCullough has been telling Aneyas Williams all about how he uses his running backs. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame running backs coach got to show the elite 2024 Missouri running back exactly what he was talking about as the Irish rushing attack paved the way for a dominant win over #4 Clemson with Williams in attendance.
WATCH: Pyne gives Notre Dame a two-touchdown lead over Clemson
Notre Dame started from its own 22-yard line. On 1st and 10, Audric Estime ran for 13 yards to the 35. On 1st and 10, Chris Tyree picked up 10 yards on the play. On 1st and 10 from the ND 45, Tyree ran for 3 yards. On 2nd and 7, Tyree picked up 4 more yards. On 3rd and 3, Estime ran for 11 yards and the first down. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 37 with 3:10 left on the clock before halftime, Estime ran for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5 with 2:25 remaining in the half, Estime picked up 4 yards. On 3rd and 1, Estime ran up the middle for 2 yards and another first down with just under 2 minutes left in the half. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 26, Pyne ran right and was able to get 10 yards. On 1st and 10 from the 16, Pyne hit Michael Mayer and he was tackled after an 11-yard gain. On 1st and goal from the 5, Drew Pyne ran for a 5-yard touchdown with only 38 seconds on the clock before halftime.
Clemson has Interesting Few Moments Before Coming to Notre Dame Stadium
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- It was an interesting afternoon for the Clemson Football team as it made its way to Notre Dame Stadium.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Clemson and Notre Dame square off in the House that Rockne Built as college football's Week 10 action picks up on Saturday. Clemson is officially in College Football Playoff contention after emerging as the No. 4 team in the first CFP rankings this week and has a chance to return to the semifinal ...
Live from South Bend: Clemson fans predict game
South Bend, Ind. -- Clemson fans are all over South Bend as the Tigers prepare to battle the Irish. TCI caught up with some Clemson fans to get their predictions for the game. (...)
Stat Comparison: Clemson at Notre Dame
A deep dive into the Tigers and Fighting Irish from a statistical standpoint ahead of Saturday's big game.
Notable Comments from Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Ahead of Clemson
On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say. On what is different now between earlier this season. “I feel like it’s just my mindset, working after...
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
CJ Carr, Notre Dame's elite quarterback pledge, throws no-look touchdown pass
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish struck gold early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, picking up the commitment of Saline High School (Michigan) junior quarterback CJ Carr. Rated the nation's No. 4 signal-caller, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer chose the Fighting Irish over offers from Alabama, Georgia, ...
Top247 LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia giving Bulldogs 247Sports No. 1 class in 2024
Georgia landed a commitment from one of the program’s top targets on Friday when Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County Top247 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick announced his intentions to play his college football at Georgia. Riddick is commit No. 6 for head coach Kirby Smart and his staff, a class that...
247Sports
