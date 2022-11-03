ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

Marcus Freeman sees Notre Dame football send message with Clemson upset

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football upset Clemson 35-14 Saturday, a victory that brings the Fighting Irish to 6-3 with three straight wins. After early-season struggles, Freeman sees Notre Dame coming to form. "It's tough because you have some moments in your office when you're by yourself that you got...
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

Notre Dame Ranked No. 25 In The Latest Coaches Poll

Notre Dame is back in the Top 25 after a dominant 35-14 victory over Clemson. The Tigers were ranked fifth in last week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but they fell to 12th after the whipping that Notre Dame handed them. Notre Dame has not been ranked in the Top 25...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Pick-6 for Benjamin Morrison; Notre Dame dominating Clemson

Clemson started at its own 25-yard line. DJ Uiagalelei returned at quarterback. On 1st and 10, he was incomplete on the throw but the Irish were called for holding. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 35-yard line, Uiagalelei ran for 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Uiagalelei was incomplete to Ngata, but they called pass interference on DJ Brown. Interesting call, to say the least. On 1st and 10 from the ND 48, Uiagalelei threw deep and once again, the Irish were penalized. Pass interference on Cam Hart. On 1st and 10 from the ND 33 with 13:58 left in the game, Uiagalelei hit Shipley for a gain of 7. On 2nd and 3, Uiagalelei rolled right and hit Williams for the first down and a gain of 7 yards. On 1st and 10 from the ND 19, Uiagalelei threw to Allen in the end zone and he was rocked by Ramon Henderson right in the chest. Allen was shaken up on the play. On 2nd and 10, Uiagalelei was picked off by Benjamin Morrison and he returned it for a touchdown. That was a 96-yard interception return for a score.
CLEMSON, SC
irishsportsdaily.com

Top 2024 RB Aneyas Williams Sees Notre Dame "Drop The Mic"

Deland McCullough has been telling Aneyas Williams‍ all about how he uses his running backs. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame running backs coach got to show the elite 2024 Missouri running back exactly what he was talking about as the Irish rushing attack paved the way for a dominant win over #4 Clemson with Williams in attendance.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Pyne gives Notre Dame a two-touchdown lead over Clemson

Notre Dame started from its own 22-yard line. On 1st and 10, Audric Estime ran for 13 yards to the 35. On 1st and 10, Chris Tyree picked up 10 yards on the play. On 1st and 10 from the ND 45, Tyree ran for 3 yards. On 2nd and 7, Tyree picked up 4 more yards. On 3rd and 3, Estime ran for 11 yards and the first down. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 37 with 3:10 left on the clock before halftime, Estime ran for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5 with 2:25 remaining in the half, Estime picked up 4 yards. On 3rd and 1, Estime ran up the middle for 2 yards and another first down with just under 2 minutes left in the half. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 26, Pyne ran right and was able to get 10 yards. On 1st and 10 from the 16, Pyne hit Michael Mayer and he was tackled after an 11-yard gain. On 1st and goal from the 5, Drew Pyne ran for a 5-yard touchdown with only 38 seconds on the clock before halftime.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Clemson Insider

TCI: Taste of South Bend

The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

