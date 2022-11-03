ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
People

Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'

Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Variety

Harvey Weinstein Judge Tells Jury Not to Watch ‘She Said’ Trailer

When the jury is dismissed each day in Harvey Weinstein’s trial, before they exit the courtroom, the judge reminds the jurors not to consume any media or read any news reports surrounding the high-profile case. On Friday, Judge Lisa B. Lench added one extra reminder to her parting words, instructing the jury not to watch the trailer for “She Said,” Universal’s upcoming film about the journalists who broke the story that ignited Weinstein’s downfall and the #MeToo movement. “She Said,” which hits theaters on Nov. 18, is based on the book by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, about...
A.V. Club

HBO abruptly cancels Westworld

Sorry, violent delight fans: Those violent ends have come at last, as HBO announced today that it’s cancelling its sprawling sci-fi series Westworld after four seasons on the air—and without the fifth season that series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were reportedly hoping to get in to cover the “one last game” promised in the show’s now-series finale.

