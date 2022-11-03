Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'
Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
How Mel Gibson Has Now Been Roped Into Harvey Weinstein's Upcoming Rape Trial
After a recent hearing, Mel Gibson has been pulled into Harvey Weinstein's upcoming rape trial.
Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source
Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Harvey Weinstein Judge Tells Jury Not to Watch ‘She Said’ Trailer
When the jury is dismissed each day in Harvey Weinstein’s trial, before they exit the courtroom, the judge reminds the jurors not to consume any media or read any news reports surrounding the high-profile case. On Friday, Judge Lisa B. Lench added one extra reminder to her parting words, instructing the jury not to watch the trailer for “She Said,” Universal’s upcoming film about the journalists who broke the story that ignited Weinstein’s downfall and the #MeToo movement. “She Said,” which hits theaters on Nov. 18, is based on the book by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, about...
Sienna Miller says a Broadway producer cursed at her after she asked for same pay as her male costar
Sienna Miller has recalled how she was rebuffed by an "extremely powerful" Broadway producer when she asked for equal pay to her male costar.
‘There’s A Lot At Risk’: Cameron Diaz Friends Fear Jamie Foxx Film Could Stall Career Comeback
Camera Diaz has put a huge amount of faith in her friend Jamie Foxx to help her launch her career comeback, but friends worry the movie could be an embarrassing flop, RadarOnline.com has learned. Diaz, 50, hasn’t appeared in front of a camera since 2014’s remake of Annie, which also...
Jennifer Lawrence on Leaving CAA, Doing More Intimate Movies Like ‘Causeway’: “I Had Let Myself Be Hijacked”
Jennifer Lawrence is sharing her regrets about doing some of her bigger-budget movies like Passengers and the impact her then-agency CAA had on those decisions following her Hunger Games success. In a new interview with The New York Times promoting her latest film, Causeway, the Oscar-winning actress discussed her relationship...
Evan Peters Wants To Be In A Rom-Com Following Role As Jeffrey Dahmer
He reportedly wants to play someone 'normal.'
Olivia Wilde Now Says Florence Pugh Had ‘A Really Wise Comment’ About The Alleged Feud Drama
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde discusses the "wise" comment that Florence Pugh made.
netflixjunkie.com
Blonde Locks, Roughed Look and White T-Shirt – Ryan Gosling Looks Different on the Set of His Upcoming Film
Ryan Gosling maybe known as a romantic flick charmer but is set to throw some punches. The hero is perhaps most well known for his novel-based movie The Notebook, opposite Rachel McAdams, which almost had a cult-like following. The La La Land actor was last seen in the Netflix thriller The Gray Man.
A.V. Club
HBO abruptly cancels Westworld
Sorry, violent delight fans: Those violent ends have come at last, as HBO announced today that it’s cancelling its sprawling sci-fi series Westworld after four seasons on the air—and without the fifth season that series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were reportedly hoping to get in to cover the “one last game” promised in the show’s now-series finale.
A.V. Club
Love Is Blind's host responds to accusation the reality series cuts Black women from the cast
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has responded to comments made by a former contestant that the Netflix competition reality series consistently sidelines Black women. Love Is Blind is currently in the midst of its third season. “People gravitate to who they gravitate to,” Lachey tells Entertainment Tonight of the...
Evan Peters says he turned to Will Ferrell comedy 'Step Brothers' to switch off after shooting tough 'Dahmer' scenes
Evan Peters credits "Step Brothers" for helping him leave behind his role as Jeffrey Dahmer. The 2008 comedy stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, and Richard Jenkins, Peters' "Dahmer" costar. "I brought in a lot of darkness and negativity," Peters said, per The Hollywood Reporter. Evan Peters said that he...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Taught Costar One Major Life Lesson
Top Gun: Maverick may not be in the midst of its big-screen glory anymore. But the film is still finding new success seemingly every day. And much of that is thanks to some of Tom Cruise’s sage wisdom. Jay Ellis, who plays Lt. Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch in the movie,...
Comments / 0