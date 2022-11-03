Read full article on original website
Related
Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament
The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
Poverty Alleviation Program gaining steam in FCSD#25; Set to launch in January
The Riverton School Board met in regular session to hear an update on the Circles USA program under development. According to the District Website, “Circles Fremont County is a community initiative to assist families with limited resources and empower them to better their circumstances. We call it an initiative because this is a long-term solution to a long-term problem. It will take time and resources to create transformational change in our community. This change will be profound and lasting—and worth all the efforts and resources spent.” The director of the Fremont program is Terri Hayes. “We are now onboarding families and volunteers that we need for the program, which is scheduled to launch on January 10, 2023,” she said. “We are making great progress and the people we have reached out to say they appreciate the initiative. Hayes explained that the Circles program is a “Poverty Alleviation Program” to help people below the poverty line improve their personal circumstances. The program lasts 18th months for the participants. The program is also open to anyone in the county, not just Riverton.
Liquor License Transferred; New Public Defender named in Riverton; R-4 Parking Found to be Correct
The Riverton City Council met in regular session on Tuesday with number of action items on the agenda:. • Councilors approved the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Predator Productions, Inc., d/b/a Baked on Broadway to Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse III, Inc., at 303 South Federal Boulevard. When questioned why the restaturant would need a retail liquor license, it was reported that such a license is required if the business wants to provide off-location catering.
Thirty Local Candidates Missed Deadline to File Campaign Reports
Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese has issued a list of candidates who have yet to file a contributions and expenditures report required by state statute. The clerk also said information on two apparent political action committees is lacking.
