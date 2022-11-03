The Riverton School Board met in regular session to hear an update on the Circles USA program under development. According to the District Website, “Circles Fremont County is a community initiative to assist families with limited resources and empower them to better their circumstances. We call it an initiative because this is a long-term solution to a long-term problem. It will take time and resources to create transformational change in our community. This change will be profound and lasting—and worth all the efforts and resources spent.” The director of the Fremont program is Terri Hayes. “We are now onboarding families and volunteers that we need for the program, which is scheduled to launch on January 10, 2023,” she said. “We are making great progress and the people we have reached out to say they appreciate the initiative. Hayes explained that the Circles program is a “Poverty Alleviation Program” to help people below the poverty line improve their personal circumstances. The program lasts 18th months for the participants. The program is also open to anyone in the county, not just Riverton.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO