rockytopinsider.com

Kansas Football is Trolling Tennessee on Social Media

Kansas defeated No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday night in Lawerence with ensuing chaos afterward. The fans stormed the field and ripped down the goalposts, all leading to a moment on Twitter pointing back to the Tennessee Volunteers. After Tennessee’s field-storming following the Alabama victory, the Vols launched a campaign...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Heupel Talks Vols’ Loss At Georgia

Georgia handed Tennessee its first loss of the season Saturday, controlling the game start-to-finish on its way to a 27-13 victory. After Tennessee capitalized on an early Georgia fumble with a 47-yard Chase McGrath field goal, the Bulldogs took control of the game with a 21-0 run. “Being within ourselves...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee

The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the ...
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Erwin man hasn’t missed UT home game in 52 seasons

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them. “The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire

Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire. Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire. Fire crews continue to work to contain...
ROCKWOOD, TN

