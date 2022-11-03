Read full article on original website
Despite Loss Vols remain Top 5 in AP and Coaches Polls
The Tennessee Volunteers stayed in the top five of both polls this week following a road loss to No. 3/1/1 Georgia on Saturday. The Vols took the fifth spot in the Associated Press Top 25, while also ranking fifth in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. It marks the first...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
WBIR
A look at Tennessee football's chances for the College Football Playoff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season 27-13 to the hands of Georgia on Saturday. The Vols will lose their No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff when Tuesday rolls around and whether they will make the playoffs is more questionable now. Their bid...
Where Tennessee Stands in the AP Poll After Georgia Loss
The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season with a 27-13 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. With the loss, the Vols are likely to drop from the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday. As for the AP Poll, in which Tennessee was ranked ...
rockytopinsider.com
Kansas Football is Trolling Tennessee on Social Media
Kansas defeated No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday night in Lawerence with ensuing chaos afterward. The fans stormed the field and ripped down the goalposts, all leading to a moment on Twitter pointing back to the Tennessee Volunteers. After Tennessee’s field-storming following the Alabama victory, the Vols launched a campaign...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Heupel Talks Vols’ Loss At Georgia
Georgia handed Tennessee its first loss of the season Saturday, controlling the game start-to-finish on its way to a 27-13 victory. After Tennessee capitalized on an early Georgia fumble with a 47-yard Chase McGrath field goal, the Bulldogs took control of the game with a 21-0 run. “Being within ourselves...
Fans upset after controversial safety call in Georgia vs. Tennessee game
Just as both these potent offenses hit a snag in the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup, it appeared that the Bulldogs' defense had come up with some points. After the Dawgs pinned the Vols down on their own 1-yard line off Brett Thorson's brilliant punt, Hendon Hooker was working from inside his end ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee’s SEC Championship Hopes Fall With The Rain At Sanford Stadium
ATHENS, Ga — Rain moved in-and-out of Athens Saturday morning before the sun peeked through the clouds as Paxton Brooks booted the game’s opening kick off. Forecasts projected the rain to be over but the clouds began to darken as Georgia opened up a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Tennessee Fan Goes Viral for ‘GameDay’ Mustard Chug (Video)
One fan took out all the stops for the big SEC game on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the ...
ESPN
How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
Elite ATH KingJoseph Edwards 'Impressed' With Vols Start to 2022 Season
Lawrenceville, Ga.-- Elite 2024 Athlete KingJoseph Edwards visited Tennessee on September 24th when the Vols downed the Gators in front of a sold out, checkered Neyland crowd. The prized athlete from Buford High School (Ga.) has continued to follow the Vols since, and he has been impressed with ...
Erwin man hasn’t missed UT home game in 52 seasons
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them. “The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. […]
'We wait for football all year now' | The story behind Sinan The Squirrel, UT's smallest fan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have gone tailgating before a Vols football game you have probably met UT's smallest fan: Sinan The Squirrel. Sinan has been under the care of Saed Awad for four years now. Awad told 10News that a friend called him asking him to help a squirrel he found in his backyard.
WATE
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
WATE
Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire
Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire. Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire. Fire crews continue to work to contain...
