Santa Clara County, CA

West Nile virus kills patient in San Francisco Bay Area, California officials say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A California resident has died after a long battle with West Nile vIrus, local health officials reported.

The person died in Santa Clara County but caught the mosquito-borne virus in the San Francisco Bay Area, health officials said in a Nov. 2 news release.

West Nile virus is the “most common and serious vector-borne disease” in California, the state said. It has infected more than 7,000 people and killed more than 300 in the state since 2003.

As of Oct. 28, West Nile virus had infected 106 people in California this year, the state said. In addition, 185 dead birds infected with the virus have been found in the state this year.

“Most people who contract the virus have mild or no symptoms, but rarely, people who contract the disease may develop serious complications,” Santa Clara health officials said.

West Nile virus kills about 100 people each year across the United States, officials said.

No further information will be released about the person who died, the county said.

You should probably check to see if your yard is a paradise for mosquito larvae

How to avoid mosquito bites? Try wearing clothes with these colors, study suggests

