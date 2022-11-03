Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Friday Rewind ⏪ 7 Things we noticed in prep football
The state prep football playoffs in all six classifications are now underway in the state of Mississippi. And in the “Southern Six”, we have 13 teams still alive and hoping to enjoy a “November to Remember”. Here are 7 things we noticed in the “Southern 6”...
breezynews.com
Two Lady Whippets sign with Holmes
Two Kosciusko Lady Whippets players signed to play college softball on Friday. Campbell Blaine and Gracie Williams signed to play for Holmes Community College. As juniors, both Blaine and Williams were named to the 2022 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen as top players in the state. The duo has played significant...
Raleigh Lions race past Morton, into second round of 3A Playoffs
RALEIGH — There are good nights on the ground, and then there's what top-seeded Raleigh is doing. Their combination of a steady running game and stingy defense helped the Lions race past Morton 52-6 in the First Round of the MHSAA Class 3A football playoffs Friday night. Raleigh (10-1) will host ...
ourmshome.com
Moss Point opens state playoffs with big 48-6 win over FCAHS
The state playoffs started for half of the six total classifications in Mississippi Friday night, as Class 4A, 3A and 2A all got underway. In the “Southern Six”, home-standing Moss Point thumped Forrest County AHS 48-6. The Tigers are the number two seed out of region 8-4A, and now stand 3-7 overall on the season. MPHS jumped out to a 21-6 halftime lead and coasted to the win.
WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
deltanews.tv
2022 Mississippi College Enrollment By The Numbers
Enrollment numbers are out for Mississippi Universities, and the numbers show decreasing enrollment for all but one. When it comes to higher education, Mississippi apparently has some making up to do when it comes to just-released enrollment figures. Let's start with the University of Mississippi up in Oxford. It has...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Burnside’s four touchdown performance carries the Tornadoes to round two of the playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes blew past Pelahatchie in the second half to advance to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs. The Chiefs would begin the game getting on the board first with a long 60 plus yard rushing touchdown. The Tornadoes would have to fight back from being down.
WTOK-TV
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.
Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways
Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
desotocountynews.com
ESG sows trouble for Mississippi farmers
I’ve talked a lot recently about the impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards on Mississippi’s investments, citizens’ college savings accounts, and the state’s pension system. But the truth is that the effects of these politically correct metrics won’t stop at the state government’s doorstep.
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
