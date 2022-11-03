Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Stillman Valley drops out of the playoff race after loss to IC Catholic
MyStateline.com
Five years since death of Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox
MyStateline.com
Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree
Darren Bailey makes campaign stop in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday. Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, […]
MyStateline.com
New multi-use path could connect Perryville to Sportscore Two
MyStateline.com
Oregon woman found fit to stand trial for death of her son
MyStateline.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another shooting incident in Rockford
H.S. football playoff results: Round 2 for Rockford area teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the final scores from Friday’s and Saturday’s second round action of the IHSA football playoffs involving Rockford area teams. 6AHarlem 20 Grayslake North 20 5ANazareth Academy 38 Boylan 13Sycamore 43 Mundelein Carmel 0 4ARochelle 34 Johnsburg 22 3AByron 56 Seneca 21IC Catholic 42 Stillman Valley 14Princeton 26 Genoa-Kingston 2Reed-Custer 24 Du-Pec […]
MyStateline.com
Amazon has some competition
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle On It’s Side, On the West Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Severe Thunderstorm Warning
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Attention Aviation Fans, Military Helicopters
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Rollover In Rockford Tonight
MyStateline.com
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
Firefighter hurt in Winnebago County Court building basement fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One firefighter sustained injuries while battling a basement fire in the historic Winnebago County Court building Saturday night. Crews first responded to the complex at 403 Elm St. at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The […]
Woman fights for her life after Saturday morning shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An early-morning shooting on Saturday has left one woman fighting for her life. Rockford Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the 2100 block of Charles Street. Police described her condition as “serious.” The police department made a Twitter post about the incident at 3:20 a.m. The public is asked […]
Residents, cats left without a home after Rockford fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents, and two cats, were left without a home after their house caught fire on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1400 block of James Avenue around 11:04 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement garage when they arrived. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner Paranormal Files: Alleged Haunted House in Winnebago County
WIFR
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in Rockford. With Rockford IceHogs games at the BMO Center and the Goo Goo Dolls at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this weekend, traffic is expected to increase, making parking a top priority. Rockford police will be directing...
