Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.

2 DAYS AGO