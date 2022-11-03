Read full article on original website
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock
Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
These 2 Large Cap Dividend Payers Outperformed S&P 500 By Over 20% During 2008 Financial Crisis
During a recession, investors should seek firms with solid fundamentals and a strong track record of better-than-expected earnings performances. These firms are typically defensive investments in sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, industrials, software technologies, and health care. Although technology has taken a beating, as the NASDAQ is down roughly...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Would You Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash, If You Had $1000 Right Now?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Peter Schiff Asks Bitcoin 'Fanatics' To Stop Making Fun Of Gold: 'Don't Be The Last One Onboard'
Peter Schiff, chief Economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, has asked Bitcoin BTC/USD "fanatics" to stop making fun of gold based on its market movement. “#Bitcoin fanatics need to stop making fun of #gold's $52 rise, claiming a 3% move is nothing compared to what Bitcoin does. Bitcoin was only up 4% today. Not nearly enough of an extra gain to offset substantially higher risk. The $GDX was up over 10%. The miners are a better bet,” Schiff said in his tweet.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Discovery, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery, Inc." or "the Company") DISCA WBD for violations of the securities laws. Investors who (1) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common...
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $134.71 versus the current price of Aptiv at $97.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Aptiv...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says This Data Might Move Markets Rather Than Mid-Terms In Fresh Trading Week
Major coins were trading lower on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 2.8% to $1.03 trillion at 8:11 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +3.25% $0.30. Litecoin (LTC) +1.3% $70.05. Fei USD (FEI) +1.1% $1.
Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stumbled Last Week — But This Crypto Shot Up Over 37%
Even as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 bps at its latest meeting, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD continued showing bullish patterns in the last seven days, hovering at the $20,000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD remained unusually stable, floating at the $1500 mark. At the...
