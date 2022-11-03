ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
Benzinga

Analyzing BP's Short Interest

BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock

Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Benzinga

These 2 Large Cap Dividend Payers Outperformed S&P 500 By Over 20% During 2008 Financial Crisis

During a recession, investors should seek firms with solid fundamentals and a strong track record of better-than-expected earnings performances. These firms are typically defensive investments in sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, industrials, software technologies, and health care. Although technology has taken a beating, as the NASDAQ is down roughly...
Benzinga

NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Benzinga

Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
Benzinga

Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Benzinga

Peter Schiff Asks Bitcoin 'Fanatics' To Stop Making Fun Of Gold: 'Don't Be The Last One Onboard'

Peter Schiff, chief Economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, has asked Bitcoin BTC/USD "fanatics" to stop making fun of gold based on its market movement. “#Bitcoin fanatics need to stop making fun of #gold's $52 rise, claiming a 3% move is nothing compared to what Bitcoin does. Bitcoin was only up 4% today. Not nearly enough of an extra gain to offset substantially higher risk. The $GDX was up over 10%. The miners are a better bet,” Schiff said in his tweet.
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Discovery, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery, Inc." or "the Company") DISCA WBD for violations of the securities laws. Investors who (1) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $134.71 versus the current price of Aptiv at $97.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Aptiv...
Benzinga

Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
Benzinga

Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stumbled Last Week — But This Crypto Shot Up Over 37%

Even as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 bps at its latest meeting, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD continued showing bullish patterns in the last seven days, hovering at the $20,000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD remained unusually stable, floating at the $1500 mark. At the...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy