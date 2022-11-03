Read full article on original website
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
AMD FSR 3 Coming in 2023 With Fluid Motion Frame Technology as the Company Unveils Technical Partnerships With Ubisoft, The Callisto Protocol, Forspoken and More
AMD's “together we advance_gaming” event saw the unveiling of several new technological advancements in the world of graphic cards following the introduction of the Radeon RX 7000 series GPU series. Featuring a slew of new upgrades like the RDNA 3 architecture, AMD is looking to improve on its...
Samsung Next-Gen 8K Odyssey Neo C9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Teased at AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Desktop GPU Launch Event; All We Know
Last night saw the unveiling of the next-generation graphic cards from AMD in the Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs. With the new RDNA 3 architecture, AMD is looking to up the level of performance it can provide with its graphic cards in comparison to NVIDIA GPUs. And judging by the cards' price and performance, it seems like it will be the dawn of a new age in graphic card battles.
Venom, Black Panther Unreal Engine 5 Demos Are Mighty Impressive - IGN Daily Fix
Aside from Fortnite and a couple of low-profile free-to-play efforts, there aren’t many games running on Unreal Engine 5 that have actually been released at this point. There have been impressive, official demos like The Matrix Awakens. Unofficial fan projects that imagine what games might look like in cutting-edge tech. The YouTube channel TeaserPlay is one such group of creators.
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
Atomic Heart: 10 Minutes of Exclusive Boss Fight Gameplay - IGN First
Meet Hedgie in this Atomic Heart boss fight gameplay, which introduces us to a giant mechanical ball boss. This brand new gameplay captured by developer, Mundfish, gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming action RPG’s robotic enemies and their abilities. Showcasing some of the skills and weapons players will have at their disposal when this FPS launches next year, this intense fight demonstrates just how challenging Atomic Heart’s combat is. From taking shots with an arsenal of powerful weapons to hacking away at Hedgie with an axe, here’s a taste of what’s to come.
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
Aussie Deals: GoW Ragnarok Chopped to $95 (or $888 in a PS5 Console Bundle) and More!
Welcome to a particularly special week in gaming. We have two very significant titles launching—God of War Ragnarok (a game you could say we liked) appears on Wednesday. It's also almost time to see how gaming's spikiest mascot fares in his first "open-zone" Sonic Frontiers adventure. Both are discounted below and won't set you back many rings at all now.
PSA: Sonic Frontiers Spoilers Have Begun to Leak
Sonic Frontiers is nearly here and, as has seem to become commonplace these days, spoilers have begun to leak ahead of its November 8 release date thanks to early copies being out in the wild. This here is a PSA to run as fast as the Blue Blur away from them.
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 3 - Sequential Trial 3
Adventurer's Trials Day 3 introduces Sequential Trial 3, a new round of three trials with one returning from the Genshin Impact 3.2 event's first day. This set of challenges is light and breezy, so you can speed through and grab your rewards without taking too much time. Like the event's other trials, you can also join with friends for co-op play.
BGMI: Esports Organization Orangutan Founder, Yash Bhanushali Claims the Game “Coming Soon” Along With Free Fire
The Indian Esports scene took a major tumble earlier this year, with the suspension of two of the most popular Battle Royale titles in Krafton's BGMI and Garena's Free Fire. The two mobile titles had risen up to the top of the Indian gaming charts before it was banned by the Indian government amid security concerns. Since then, the community has been waiting to see if the developers and the government are working on overturning the suspension.
Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra
Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
Sparks of Hope The Diva and the Bookworm Quest
The Diva and the Bookworm is a Pristine Peaks side quest where Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina must work together to destroy eight Darkmess eyes and win a new weapon skin for Rabbid Peach in the process. This quest unlocks a bit later in your journey through Pristine Peaks, and it's a good idea to tackle it when you're at least three levels or more above the recommended level of 15.
7 League of Legends Worlds Playoffs Stage Moments (We Think Are Neat!)
The League of Legends 2022 World Championship is reaching its grand finale, where T1 and DRX will face off to see who is crowned the best in the world. We can't wait to see what players like Faker, Pyosik, Deft, and Zeus will pull off in the grand finals. So...
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
Legendary Designer Warren Spector on His Return to AAA Gaming With Argos: Riders on the Storm
I’ve interviewed Warren Spector – the legendary game designer behind such seminal works as Deus Ex, System Shock, Ultima Underworld, and many more – many times during my 20-year career, most recently during a career-spanning IGN Unfiltered conversation in 2017. Since then, though, he’s mostly laid low, teaching game design courses at the University of Texas. But Spector, a 40-year industry veteran, is back with something to prove: that he can do multiplayer.
Age of Empire IV Releases Official Companion Book
Age of Empires IV is the sequel to the highly appreciated historical strategy series of games. Recently we learned that Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empire Mobile have officially been announced. Lately they have just announced an Age of Empire Companion Book through their 25th Anniversary Celebration. Future...
Sonic Frontiers - Official Showdown Trailer
Get another look at Sonic Frontiers in this latest trailer for the upcoming game to see some of the massive enemies you'll fight and more. Explore the Starfall Islands and gather the Chaos Emeralds when Sonic Frontiers launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 8, 2022.
