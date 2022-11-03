ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach mayors endorse McMaster for re-election

By Kevin Accettulla, Manny Martinez
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The mayors of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach both endorsed Gov. Henry McMaster for re-election, according to a news release from the McMaster campaign.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley were among more than a dozen mayors statewide to endorse McMaster, according to the campaign.

“Under the leadership of Henry McMaster, South Carolina is thriving,” Bethune said in a statement. “Why? Thanks in no small part to the businesses that already call our state home, and the companies he is recruiting, our cities are growing, and we take great pride in having a governor who works with our local teams to keep this momentum going. I am proud to endorse the governor for re-election and continue this great work.”

McMaster made several stops in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Thursday as part of his 19-stop bus tour. McMaster was in Florence, Murrells Inlet, and will be in Conway at the Coastal Carolina football game Thursday evening.

“People are excited about progress the state has made despite some interference from the Biden administration and despite the pandemic,” McMaster said. “We’re very excited. We’re just as excited as they are. We’re looking forward to keeping this thing going and growing.”

At the stop in Murrells Inlet, McMaster was joined by Bethune, Horry County Sheriff Philip Thompson, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Republican candidate for State Superintendent Ellen Weaver was also in Murrells Inlet as well as Horry County councilmembers Tyler Servant and Orton Bellamy.

McMaster touted his record in office and never mentioned his opponent Joe Cunningham by name or even made a reference to him.

The coalition of mayors endorsing McMaster for re-election was created by Bethune.

“Wanted to do something to help the governor,” Bethune said. “He’s always been there for me no matter what the issue has been, and I think it’s important to show we’re ready to support the governor as well. He reaches out to every corner of this state from the smallest towns to the largest of cities. That’s important to know that we have that type of support.”

McMaster praised the mayors.

“Mayors have to deliver just like the governor does, and they do that,” McMaster said. “We communicate, collaborate and cooperate. That has produced great results for us. We’ve got great mayors.”

McMaster also praised his team’s efforts for the past four years to make his case for four more. He spoke about the state’s economy and pandemic response, and the relationship between the two.

“This is a great team,” McMaster said. “We need to keep this team together. You all are a part of this team. If you weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here. This is a beautiful state. It is the best place in the whole world. Always tell the children this is the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family. So what’re we going to do? We’re going to keep going.”

Cunningham made a campaign stop last week in Myrtle Beach.

