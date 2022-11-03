CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,. Cedar Rapids Police said a 21-Year-Old man might have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The man, who the school identified as a cross-county student, was hit by one of the more than 20 rounds being fired.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO