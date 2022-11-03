ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall

(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

'Jack Splat!' entertains and informs people in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children’s Museum kept its over decade-long event Jack Splat! going on Saturday in Iowa City. The event was initially held at the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville but moved to the parking lot near Chauncey Swan Park after the COVID-19 pandemic. While pumpkins were thrown from the top, there were also drawings and games for kids to enjoy.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93

Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hail falls across eastern Iowa

Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa students raise money for peers in Colombia

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As students come in and out of Phillips Hall, some drop their cans in the bin next to the entrance. Every Monday, those recyclables mean more than just reducing a carbon footprint. It’s because of a can drive, started by third-year student Mia Gales. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Mercy University shooting victim released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,. Cedar Rapids Police said a 21-Year-Old man might have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The man, who the school identified as a cross-county student, was hit by one of the more than 20 rounds being fired.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Sunshine Circle holds annual sale at Dubuque hospital


DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Smoke and fire damage in a Cedar Rapids garage following a Saturday night fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At 9:32 p.m. Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent out after receiving a report concerning a fire in a garage at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the inside of a detached two stall garage. Fire fighters used a hoseline at the back of the property and forced their way into the garage to fight the fire. They successfully found the fire and extinguished it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State earns first conference win against West Virginia 31-14


MARION, IA
Pen City Current

HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa thrift stores do record business during inflation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As inflation continues to impact businesses across the country, some thrift stores in Iowa are reporting a boom in business as families look for ways to save. Shaun Clasen was at Style Encore Sunday afternoon searching for a good thrift store find. “I like to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators

A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening


MARION, IA

