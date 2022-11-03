Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
KSBW.com
'Heard a big bang': Northern California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
mendofever.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Newsom blocks funding for homeless plans, 12-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash, Ceres deadly home invasion
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
SR-89 near Emerald Bay reopened
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — SR-89 between Bliss State Park and Eagle Fall Campground has reopened after closing on Friday morning due to an overturned big rig, according to CHP South Lake. The big rig went over the embankment near Emerald Bay along SR-89 at around 11 a.m. on Friday and caused traffic to be […]
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain, Wind And Mountain Snow Are Coming To Northern California Soon
Friday will end up being our last quiet weather day for a while in northern California. Although it won't rain all weekend, there will be rain, wind and light mountain snow Saturday and Sunday, with more on the horizon.
krcrtv.com
Northstate fire agencies hold hiring event on Saturday to fill 200 needed positions
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be hosting the Wildland Fire Hiring Event, to quickly fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in the three bureaus across California and Nevada.
Southern California wildfires force mountain lions to take risks to avoid humans, study finds
Southern California wildfires are squeezing the region’s mountain lion population into smaller hunting spaces and pushing them toward increased run-ins with the human world, a joint study between UCLA and the National Park Service found. The study found that mountain lions are more likely to experience risky or fatal encounters after fires destroy their habitats. […]
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
Sierra Sun
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
KOLO TV Reno
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding
A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Fleeing With Stolen Washing Machine, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
GV Wire
California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
Comments / 0