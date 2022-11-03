ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
FOX40

SR-89 near Emerald Bay reopened

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — SR-89 between Bliss State Park and Eagle Fall Campground has reopened after closing on Friday morning due to an overturned big rig, according to CHP South Lake. The big rig went over the embankment near Emerald Bay along SR-89 at around 11 a.m. on Friday and caused traffic to be […]
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
RENO, NV
krcrtv.com

Northstate fire agencies hold hiring event on Saturday to fill 200 needed positions

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be hosting the Wildland Fire Hiring Event, to quickly fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in the three bureaus across California and Nevada.
REDDING, CA
KTLA

Southern California wildfires force mountain lions to take risks to avoid humans, study finds

Southern California wildfires are squeezing the region’s mountain lion population into smaller hunting spaces and pushing them toward increased run-ins with the human world, a joint study between UCLA and the National Park Service found. The study found that mountain lions are more likely to experience risky or fatal encounters after fires destroy their habitats. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot

SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KTLA

California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding

A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE

