Raiders Fans Are Calling For Josh McDaniels To Be Fired
The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 17-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, losing 27-20 to fall to 2-6 on the season. Simply put, this is not what the franchise expected entering the year. Las Vegas made the playoffs last season, and the thought was that trading for Davante Adams and hiring Josh McDaniels would only make them even more dangerous in 2022.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight Ends to Stash Ahead of Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 9 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 10 is just around the corner. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates. Waiver Wire...
Tom Brady holds first press conference since finalizing his divorce and here's what he had to say
When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.
Fitz’s Week 9 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s bad enough that we’re in a dreaded six-team bye week — a byepocalypse, if you will. Further complicating matters is the large number of significant fantasy contributors whose status for Week 9 is up in the air due to injuries. Among those players: Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift. (There are others, too.)
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Mike Evans, Ryan Tannehill (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
Meet L.A. Chargers Cameron Dicker’s Girlfriend, Annie Buerk
Los Angeles Chargers signed football kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad on November 3, 2022. He is set to handle place-kicking duties in Week 9. Dicker has had a whirlwind rookie season in the NFL with different teams, but he made the most of his few chances. But one supporter is always rooting for him, and she is Cameron Dicker’s girlfriend, Annie Buerk. There isn’t much information available regarding the footballer’s ladylove. So we reveal her full background in this Annie Buerk wiki.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings: Tyreek Hill enters the No. 1 overall WR discussion
When I did my projections process for Week 9 for the first time, I was faced with an alarming outcome: Tyreek Hill was my new No. 1 wide receiver. It's not a terribly advanced projections system, or anything, mostly involved inputting expected scoring from Vegas lines plus player usage stats for the season, but even still, I was surprised to see Hill at the top of the heap.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Five receptions in blowout win
Hurst recorded five receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. Hurst did the majority of his damage in the first half, racking up four receptions for 22 yards. With the Bengals up by 35 after two quarters, the team significantly scaled back their passing attack, in turn limiting all pass catchers' numbers. Even so, Hurst has topped 40 yards and recorded at least four catches in each of his last three games.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: No go for Week 9
Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. After he sustained an elbow injury in Week 8 versus the Packers, Poyer was unable to practice this week before ultimately being ruled out for Week 9. The safety will now shift his focus toward being ready for next week's contest against the Vikings and is considered week-to-week with the elbow injury. In his absence, Dean Marlowe will likely take over at starting strong safety.
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
