ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Boy, 15, charged in now-fatal NYC pizzeria beating has 21 prior arrests

By Joe Marino, Elizabeth Rosner, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQScf_0ixfrs6m00

A teenager charged in the beating of a 71-year-old man — who has since died — outside a Manhattan pizzeria is already a menace, with more than 21 arrests under his belt, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The 15-year-old Queens boy — who was hit with assault charges over the September beatdown — has a lengthy criminal history as a juvenile, with busts for assault and grand larceny on his rap sheet, the sources said.

The troubled teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, was even pinched just a week after the attack on Brad Boonshaft outside of a pizzeria in Chelsea — for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man on Sept. 21, the sources said.

He was also arrested back in February for allegedly robbing a 62-year-old woman, according to the sources. Details on both of those cases weren’t immediately available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hgEV_0ixfrs6m00
Brad Boonshaft, 71, was beaten outside a pizzeria in Chelsea on Sept. 15 and died from his injuries on Sunday.
Google Maps

On Sept. 15, the teen allegedly punched Boonshaft in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The elderly victim suffered a subdural hematoma and clung to life at Bellevue Hospital until Sunday, when he died from the injuries , cops and police sources said. He never regained consciousness after the attack, the sources said.

On Monday, the city medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgCAR_0ixfrs6m00
Boonshaft’s death was ruled a homicide.
Facebook/Brad Boonshaft

The charges against the teenager are expected to be upgraded, the sources said.

In a statement Thursday, prosecutors would only say the case is pending.

“The investigation is ongoing and the case is currently in Family Court, where a judge has ordered the teen remanded without bail,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

The teen suspect allegedly got into an argument with Boonshaft outside the Eighth Avenue eatery around 4 p.m., then slugged the victim and knocked him unconscious.

Comments / 11

Galigher Vespoort
3d ago

Now they can teach him the cold hard reality of life RIP to Boonshaft and i hope they charge that boy as an adult because he been doing adult things

Reply
4
Carol Misseri
3d ago

assault charges??? how about murder!!!Pelosi guy is charged with everything under the sun..probably his lover!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside

A 33-year-old worker at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie was inside the freezer for several hours before his body was discovered and authorities were notified An employee at a Brooklyn bakery died after being locked inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. Authorities responded to a call at 8:46 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man "unconscious and unresponsive" at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie, per the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. As the New York Times reports, the man got trapped in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Witness who called 911 to report brutal rape of Manhattan jogger claims no one else stepped in to help

A witness who called 911 to report the rape of a jogger in Manhattan has claimed that bystanders ignored the victim’s pleas for help.Police say a 43-year-old woman was grabbed from behind before being choked and sexually assaulted near Pier 45 in New York City’s West Village at 5.30am on Thursday, the New York Post reported.Her attacker fled on a Citi Bike with her cell phone and wallet, police say.A suspect, Carl Phanor, 29, was arrested after using the woman’s credit cards at a Target in Midtown.Gabrielle Sumkin, a 23-year-old human resources worker, told the Post that she was...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say

A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
LACEY, WA
CBS New York

Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse

NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting

NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy