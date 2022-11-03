Michigan SOS promises secure, accurate midterm election

The November midterm is five days out and Thursday Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson doubled down on her promise that this election will be safe, secure and accurate.

Roughly 1.3 million Michiganders had already submitted their absentee ballots as of Thursday.

Benson expects the 2022 November election to have one of the highest voter turnouts of any midterm in state history.

“We want Michigan voters to be confident that no matter how they choose to cast their ballot, or who they vote for, they will be safe,” Benson explained. “Their vote will be counted securely and the results of the election, again, will be an accurate reflection of the will of the voters.”

Benson added, like what we saw two years ago, results may not be available on election night.

This is because state law only allows some communities to process absentee ballots before election day, which means the process could take even longer than in years past.

Benson said clerks will prioritize security, transparency and accuracy over speed, which suggests that final results may not be available until 24 hours after polls close.

Michigan’s secretary of state also warned against fraud claims, which some people may allege due to the immediate lack of results.

“Voters should be wary of the likelihood that some bad actors may seize on this time and space between when the polls close and the unofficial results aren’t announced to spread misinformation and lies about the security of the tabulation process and preemptively attempt to declare results,” Benson added. “We’re asking you to remember that only a full tabulation of every valid vote will determine the winner in any election contest.”

Benson said the voting process should be smooth and calm for most people who vote in-person on Tuesday, but if voters do witness or experience any issues, such as interference or intimidation, there is help available.

You can contact your local clerk. You can also call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683), which is the National Voter Protection hotline that will connect you with people who can help.

